AI Chat Search Visibility Marketing Strategy Announced by ChatVisibility.com

ChatVisibility.com has announced the launch of a website devoted to providing small businesses with information on how to establish online visibility amid the emergence of AI.

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2023) – ChatVisibility.com seeks to help small businesses improve their visibility on search engines, which are now undergoing rapid transformation due to AI. The solution offered by the company is to establish a presence on high-authority websites with the goal of achieving greater visibility and keeping pace with AI-based search engines.

“Online search is undergoing a massive transformation thanks to AI technologies like Google Bard and ChatGPT,” ChatVisibility.com founder Josh Whitfield said. “This means that how people find your business through search is bound to change as well.”

ChatVisibility.com’s answer to these developments is hyper-local advertising, which targets the unique needs, interests, and preferences of potential customers in a specific geographic area. It explained that hyper-local ads are proving to be more relevant and more precisely targeted than social media and paid ad campaigns.

Furthermore, it helps small businesses create strong relationships with their local communities and build better customer loyalty than they would with social media and generic paid ads.

To help business owners perform hyper-local advertising at scale, ChatVisibility.com links to a service that automates the creation of specialized content, then publishes on high-authority sites. “The time to AI-proof your business is now. By getting a foothold on as many reputable websites as you can, you increase your chances of being found by AI-enabled search engines,” Mr. Whitfield explained.

He further stated that with this service, small businesses can get fresh traffic from sources they were previously unaware of, in addition to getting brand recognition via some of the world’s most influential publications.

ChatVisibility.com was founded in Phoenix, Arizona, and serves a global customer base with the mission to help small businesses build an online presence amid an evolving online space driven by innovations in AI.

“We’re experts in content marketing and artificial intelligence,” said Mr. Whitfield. “We take great care to craft content with meaning and purpose, while generating new traffic to your website.”

