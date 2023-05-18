AI Proteins Expands Leadership Team with Two Key Hires

Noah D. Beerman, a veteran of the biopharmaceutical industry with significant experience in growing and financing companies, joins AI Proteins as COO, and Xavier Michelet, Ph.D., formerly at MiNK Therapeutics with expertise in leading R&D allogeneic cell therapy products into the clinic, joins as Senior Investigator, Director of Biology.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI Proteins, Inc., a biotech startup that utilizes computational de novo protein design to create novel therapeutic miniproteins, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Noah D. Beerman as Chief Operating Officer and Xavier Michelet, Ph.D. as Senior Investigator, Director of Biology. These experienced leaders will be instrumental in accelerating the company’s mission of designing and developing a new class of high value therapeutics based on its unique miniprotein platform.

“I’m delighted to welcome Noah and Xavier to AI Proteins at a time of substantial growth for the company,” said Dr. Chris Bahl, founder, President, and CSO of AI Proteins. “Noah brings tremendous experience in building and scaling biotech companies, and Xavier in leading research teams to bring programs into the clinic. These are key additions that will propel our growing pipeline of therapeutic candidates.”

“Progress at AI Proteins has been fast since inception, and it’s only been accelerating,” said Drew Dennison, CEO of AI Proteins. “We are beyond excited regarding our platform’s ability to facilitate the development of novel therapeutics, and the addition of Noah and Xavier to our leadership team will help us realize the full potential of our technology.”

Noah D. Beerman is a senior executive with over 30 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has significant experience in management and strategic planning, building, advancing, and financing biopharmaceutical product pipelines and companies, and completing a broad range of transactions including financings, pharmaceutical partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. In his role as COO for AI Proteins, Mr. Beerman will be instrumental in helping the company continue to execute on its strategy of developing novel biotherapeutic products based on its miniprotein technology, and moving these product candidates forward into the clinic and ultimately into the market.

“I’m excited to join AI Proteins at such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Beerman. “Among the many companies I’ve worked with, AI Proteins stands out for the depth of talent and determination in its scientific team. I look forward to bringing my experience in building fast-growth companies to help AI Proteins succeed.”

Xavier Michelet brings more than 15 years of experience in biotech and academia, including his most recent position as associate director of preclinical immunobiology at MiNK Therapeutics. Throughout his career, he has conducted research in various areas of biology, including cell biology, immuno-oncology and cell therapy. As Senior Investigator, Director of Biology for AI Proteins, Dr. Michelet will be responsible for spearheading research efforts to validate the company’s lead candidates, with an emphasis on immuno-oncology and other areas of high unmet medical need.

“I am thrilled to help advance AI Proteins’ mission of developing new therapies that can improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Michelet. “The company’s unique platform allows us to design and create new proteins with precision and speed, and part of my responsibility is to keep that flywheel spinning fast so we can bring these innovative therapies into the clinic.”

About AI Proteins

Boston-based AI Proteins is a biotech company on a mission to re-imagine protein therapeutics with a novel approach for designing entirely new proteins. Using AI-based design and a high-throughput drug discovery platform, AI Proteins creates de novo proteins optimized for specific therapeutic applications. The AI Proteins platform enables the development of inexpensive, durable, highly specific proteins that also have the potential for oral delivery. Additionally, the AI Proteins platform can dramatically accelerate the creation of lead therapeutic candidates ready for IND enabling studies. For more information, please visit www.aiproteins.com.

