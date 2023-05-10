AmpaCash Unveils Micropayments Solution for Content Creators

Marlboro, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2023) – AmpaCash, a fintech company that specializes in mobile payments, has announced the launch of a new micropayments solution for content creators. The solution enables content creators to accept small payments for tips, donations, or subscription models under $2, which has traditionally been a challenge due to the high transaction fees associated with credit cards.

AmpaCash

According to Chiji Uzo, the CEO and founder of AmpaCash, “Our micropayments solution helps enable streaming media companies, game publishers, newspapers, online content vendors, or any distributor or creator of digital content, to generate large sales revenues. With the recent changes in privacy regulations reducing revenues from targeted advertising, it has become more important than ever for content creators to have additional revenue streams.”

AmpaCash’s solution is unique because it eliminates the need for credit card rails and their associated high fees. Instead, the company has created a new payment rail that allows content creators to accept micropayments profitably at volume. This new payment rail is backed by five issued and four pending patents.

The AmpaCash micropayments solution is now available on the Apple App Store and Android Google Play Store. To use AmpaCash, a user first installs the AmpaCash app on their mobile device from the Apple or Google Store and loads it with cash from a bank account, debit card, or by loading the AmpaCash Prepaid Card in a store. Once money is loaded, the user is ready to transact.

“We are excited to bring this new solution to content creators throughout the US,” said Uzo. “We believe that our micropayments solution will help content creators to monetize their content and build a sustainable business model.”

About AmpaCash:

AmpaCash is a fintech company that specializes in mobile payments. The company’s mission is to enable users to make online micropayments and remote payments without using a credit card or going through a website. The company’s mobile payment software application and platform create a new payment rail that eliminates the need for credit card rails and can provide a profitable solution for accepting micropayments at volume.

For more information, please visit https://www.ampacash.com/landingpage or view this video.

Contact:

Chiji Uzo

AmpaCash

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165557