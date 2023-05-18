BeyondSpring and Leading Cancer Center to Present Poster at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using a groundbreaking technology platform for drug discovery and developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) will present a poster at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting , taking place on June 2 through 6 in Chicago, IL.

The poster, titled, “​​Plinabulin to shorten neutropenia and improve quality of life peri-autologous hematopoietic cell transplant,” will be presented by Dr. Gunjan Shah, MD, MS, Assistant Attending Physician at MSKCC and Principal Investigator of the BeyondSpring-MSKCC pilot trial evaluating Plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim in multiple myeloma patients who undergo an autologous hematopoietic cell transplant (AHCT).

Additional presentation details are as follows:

Poster Session Date / Time : Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Location : McCormick Place Convention Center, Hall A

: McCormick Place Convention Center, Hall A Track : Hematologic Malignancies

: Hematologic Malignancies Abstract / Poster Board No.: 8023 / 15

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. The Company is advancing its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, as a direct anti-cancer agent in various cancer indications and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Its pipeline also includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets. Additionally, BeyondSpring’s subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, leverages a proprietary targeted protein degradation (TPD) drug discovery platform and has an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Learn more by visiting https://beyondspringpharma.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Investor Contact:

