Biotech Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist Dinesh Patel Discusses Therapeutics and Medical Devices with CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies

LEHI, Utah, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CancerVAX, developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today reported that the Company’s CEO, Ryan Davies, recently discussed the importance of developing new drugs and medical devices and their impact on the world of healthcare with biotech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Dinesh Patel.

Dr. Patel founded TheraTech, a biotech company he took public and later sold to Watson Pharmaceuticals (now Abbvie). He then founded Salus Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on nucleic acid-based therapeutics, including gene therapy drugs and also founded Ashni Natraceuticals. Dr. Patel is the Chairman of the Utah Science Technology and Research Initiative (USTAR). He also serves as Executive Chairman of Xenocor and Chairman of the Board of Light Line Medical (both medical device companies) and is the co-founder and board member of New Eyes.

Beyond his extensive career in the biotech space, Dr. Patel is also an active philanthropist actively helping many worthy organizations in the United States. Dr. Patel sits on the board of The Leonardo (a prestigious museum in Salt Lake City) and is a member of the board of the Utah Symphony & Opera. Dr. Patel was a founding partner of v-Spring Capital, a Utah-based venture capital firm active in biotech and high-tech sectors. Dr. Patel also continues to invest on a personal level through Patel Family Investments.

“It was a delight speaking with Dinseh. I’ve known and admired him as an investor and biotech entrepreneur for many years,” said Ryan Davies, CancerVAX CEO. “His contributions to the world of medicine and healthcare are remarkable.”

The Podcast can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/Um1Ca045Beg

