Clear C2 Is Awarded “The Most Promising CRM Solution Providers 2023” by CIOReview Magazine

COPPELL,Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clear C2, Inc. announced today that its C2CRM was selected by CIOReview magazine as “The Most Promising CRM Solution Providers of 2023”. CIOReview defines this award as “The annual listing of top 10 CRM companies that are at the forefront of providing Customer Relationship Management solutions and transforming businesses.”

Mickey Patton, President and CEO of Clear C2 says, “We are honored to receive this award from CIOReview. We realize there are many CRM vendors and are pleased to be recognized for our customized approach, making it easy for our customers to use our CRM solution, C2CRM.”

Clear C2 has helped businesses with their CRM needs for over 25 years. To learn more about the history of Clear C2 and what makes C2CRM better than the competition, please view the article on CIOReview’s website.

ABOUT CLEAR C2, INC.

Clear C2, Inc. was founded in 1993, focusing on publishing and delivering customer-driven technology solutions including C2CRM, a comprehensive middle-market CRM solution designed to integrate sales, marketing and customer service into one seamless, collaborative operation. It consists of several modules that span five solution sets: Relationship Management, Sales Automation, Customer Service, Marketing Automation and Business Intelligence. C2CRM is offered as both an On-Premise and a Cloud-based (SaaS) solution.

For more information about Clear C2, Inc., visit www.clearc2.com/

