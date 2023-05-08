Continental Bank Announces Kelly Barnett’s Consulting Contract and Board Seat

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continental Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Barnett as a member of its Board of Directors and chairman of its Strategic Partnership committee. Mr. Barnett also entered into a long-term consulting contract to help the Bank build and manage a premier strategic partner bank sponsorship business.

Kelly joined Continental’s board in February of 2022, bringing more than twenty years of strategic partnership experience. Kelly was instrumental in pioneering the first strategic partnership at Transportation Alliance Bank (TAB) in 2003, sponsoring Galileo into Mastercard as a processor and helping them launch their first prepaid card product. Not long after, Kelly left TAB and joined Galileo as their COO to help them develop their processing capabilities.

Kelly joined WebBank in early 2006 as CFO when the bank had 10 employees and roughly $10 million in assets. In March of 2011 Kelly was promoted to President. During his 15-year tenure there, Kelly played a pivotal role in successfully managing and growing it to 105 employees, $2.6 billion in assets, and a pretax profit of $66 million at the end of 2020.

“Strategic Partnerships is a critical component of Continental’s strategic goals. Kelly’s experience and excellent reputation in successfully developing and managing these strategic partnerships at both TAB and WebBank makes him uniquely qualified to help us succeed,” said Joseph Morgan, SVP, Head of Strategic Partnerships.

Kelly Barnett stated, “I am very excited to be given this opportunity to work with Joseph and the Continental Bank team, and look forward to building something we can all be proud of, and is an improvement on what I have built in the past!”

About Continental Bank

Continental Bank is a Utah chartered commercial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since inception in 2003, Continental has specialized in nationwide equipment finance, C&I and SBA lending. Through its national Strategic Partnership platforms, the Bank issues consumer and small business credit and deposit products through retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, software as a service and financial technology companies. The Bank helps its Strategic Partners drive financial innovation and inclusion by embedding digital financing and banking products. The Bank also provides treasury management solutions and revolving, asset-based lending facilities to its Strategic Partners. For more information, please visit www.cbankus.com.

