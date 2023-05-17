Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present New CPI-818 Data at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present new data for CPI-818, the Company’s ITK inhibitor, at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) meeting, which is taking place June 13-17, 2023 in Lugano, Switzerland.

“We continue to make strong progress in the development of ITK inhibition as a potential platform opportunity with a novel mechanism of action that can address a broad range of hematologic and solid cancers and immune diseases,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “We look forward to presenting data at ICML supporting the biology and mechanism of immune enhancement resulting from selective ITK inhibition, along with the latest clinical data from our Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma. CPI-818 is the main priority for Corvus and we remain on track for initiating a potential registrational Phase 3 randomized trial for T cell lymphoma later this year.”

Details regarding the CPI-818 poster presentation at ICML, which will be available on the Corvus website, are as follows:

Date and Time: Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 12:30 to 1:00 pm CEST (6:30 – 7:00 am ET)

Title: ITK inhibitor induces Th1 skewing and host anti-tumor response mediated by CD8+ TEMRA cells in refractory T cell lymphoma patients

Abstract #: 193

Presenter: Ning Ding, Ph.D., Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute, Beijing, China

The poster will be available to attendees in the poster hall on Wednesday, June 14 from 12:00 – 6:00 pm CEST and Thursday-Friday, June 15-16 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CEST. It will also be accessible to attendees beginning on Wednesday, June 14 at 8:30 am CEST in the e-poster gallery.

CPI-818 is currently being studied in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent therapy in patients with relapsed TCL. Corvus recently incorporated a minimum absolute lymphocyte count (ACL) as an eligibility criterion for enrollment in the clinical trial. Based on the current enrollment rate of the Phase 1/1b clinical trial, Corvus believes that the number of patients treated in this clinical trial would provide adequate safety and preliminary efficacy data to inform the design of a potential registrational Phase 3 randomized clinical trial. As recommended by the FDA, Corvus plans to meet with the FDA to discuss such a clinical trial; it is anticipated that this meeting will take place during the third quarter of this year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK and is in a mid-stage clinical trial for patients with T cell lymphoma. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-818

CPI-818 is an investigational small molecule drug given orally that has selectively inhibited ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) in preclinical studies. It was designed to block malignant T cell growth and to modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T cells and plays a role in T cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. Recent clinical data in T cell lymphomas suggests that CPI-818 has the potential to control differentiation of T helper cells and enhance immune responses to tumors. Interference with ITK signaling also can modulate immune responses to various antigens. Optimal doses of CPI-818 have been shown to affect T cell differentiation and induce the generation of Th1 helper cells while blocking the development of both Th2 and Th17 cells and production of Th2 related cytokines. Th1 T cells are required for immunity to tumors, viral infections and other infectious diseases. Th2 and Th17 helper T cells are involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and allergic diseases. The immunologic effects of CPI-818 lead to what is known as Th1 skewing and is made possible by the high selectivity of CPI-818 for ITK. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T cell lymphomas, solid tumors, and in patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. The Company is conducting a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with refractory T cell lymphomas that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, PK, target occupancy, immunologic effects, biomarkers and efficacy. Interim data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies, and identified a dose that maximally affects T helper cell differentiation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the therapeutic potential, and clinical benefits, as well as the plans and related timing for the clinical development of CPI-818 including planned interactions with the FDA and the timing of a potential registrational trial. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “future,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

