Data I/O Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Share Price Appreciation of Over 48% in Trailing Year Leads to Index Inclusion

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced it is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market closes on June 23rd, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in any growth and value style funds or other portfolios modeled after the index. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation, said, “According to FTSE Russell, the rebalancing process is designed to capture market shifts from the previous year to ensure the Russell US Indexes continue to accurately reflect the US equity market. During the past 12 months, Data I/O’s share price appreciated approximately 48%, far outpacing the popular technology-laden NASDAQ Composite which was up by 12%. In terms of financial performance, our first quarter 2023 was highlighted by 46% top line growth and a nearly $2 million swing in net income as compared to the same period of the prior year. Revenues reached the highest first quarter level since 2018. We are gratified that our financial results progress and efforts to deliver shareholder returns has culminated in the expected inclusion of DAIO shares in the Russell Microcap Index, which should create even more exposure for our stock.”

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. See: dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Learn more at dataio.com

Forward Looking Statement and Non-GAAP financial measures

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company’s filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

