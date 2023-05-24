Domo CMO Wendy Steinle Honored as a Utah Business 30 Women to Watch

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#30womentowatch—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Wendy Steinle has been named to Utah Business Magazine’s 30 Women to Watch list. This award recognizes Utah’s noteworthy female professionals who are making a lasting impact in their organizations and communities through leadership, business growth, mentorship and more.

Utah Business recognized Steinle for her accomplishments in Silicon Slopes where she has spent her career deepening her tech expertise and contributing to the development of Utah as a nationwide hub for innovation. She has also developed and led several efforts around community engagement and has mentored many individuals who are now in leadership roles throughout the state.

“I’m so passionate about the work I’ve done to drive meaningful growth for both established and emerging businesses and am thrilled to be recognized alongside so many influential leaders,” said Steinle. “Underscoring all of my successes are the outstanding colleagues and teams who have inspired me, contributed to and amplified the impact of my vision, and made my journey exponentially more rewarding. I’m grateful for the honor of being named a 30 Women to Watch and thank everyone who has been a part of my tech career in Utah over the years.”

Steinle has had notable tenures at many of the state’s leading tech companies. She’s held leadership roles across nine different functional areas during her 12 years at Novell, set a global go-to-market strategy that helped Adobe’s Digital Experience business grow from $1.63 billion to $3.2 billion in three years, and as CMO at Degreed, helped increase marketing-sourced pipeline for the company by 50% during challenging market conditions.

In addition to these business accomplishments, her role as a community leader and advocate for professional women stands out. Wendy was the Site Leader for Adobe in Utah, engaging over 1,500 local employees in non-profit community partnerships. She is also an advisory board member for Utah’s Women Tech Council and has supported its SHETech program, bringing mentoring opportunities to the companies she’s worked for to help engage and inspire high school girls into STEM education. At Domo, she serves as the executive sponsor of the company’s [email protected] ERG.

“Wendy is an impact-focused leader with a truly impressive history of elevating brand reputations and driving attributable momentum to the bottom line,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We’re so fortunate to have Wendy as an executive leader committed to delivering deep value for our business and customers, and fostering a people-first culture that lifts those around her in real, tangible ways.”

