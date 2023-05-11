Excelerate Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the “Company” or “Excelerate”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.


RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reported Net Income of $30.7 million for the first quarter
  • Reported Adjusted Net Income of $32.7 million for the first quarter
  • Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $79.9 million for the first quarter
  • Commenced time charter with the Federal Republic of Germany for the FSRU Excelsior in February 2023
  • Closed on an amended and restated $600 million senior secured credit facility in March 2023
  • Completed purchase of the FSRU Sequoia for $265 million in April 2023
  • Commenced seasonal regasification services at the Bahia Blanca GasPort in Argentina in May 2023
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on June 8, 2023

CEO COMMENT

“Excelerate Energy’s first quarter financial results continue to demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model and our proven track record of leveraging our integrated FSRU fleet to provide critical LNG services to customers across our global footprint,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Kobos. “The ongoing contribution from our stable regasification business was complemented by another quarter of earnings overperformance from our gas sales contracts in Brazil. This strong start to the year represents an important step toward meeting the financial guidance we outlined in March.

Also during the quarter, we closed on a $600 million amended and restated senior secured credit facility. This facility enhances our financial flexibility and will support our future growth and development initiatives. More recently, we completed the purchase of the FSRU Sequoia for $265 million. This transaction cemented the Sequoia as an integral part of both our FSRU fleet and our growth strategy over the long term. Together, these transactions improved our financial strength and have positioned us well to pursue new commercial opportunities.”

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

 

For the three months ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

March 31,

 

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

Revenues

$

211.1

 

 

$

455.1

 

 

$

591.7

 

Operating Income

$

49.6

 

 

$

58.4

 

 

$

39.1

 

Net Income

$

30.7

 

 

$

33.9

 

 

$

12.8

 

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$

32.7

 

 

$

34.1

 

 

$

15.6

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

79.9

 

 

$

89.4

 

 

$

62.7

 

Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

 

(1)

See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure in the section titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below.

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 increased over the prior year first quarter primarily due to higher margins earned on gas sales contracts in Brazil along with gas sales into Finland and higher FSRU and terminal services revenue from the Finland and Germany charters.

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA decreased sequentially from last quarter primarily due to a scheduled dry dock for the FSRU Excelsior along with higher planned maintenance expense at our Bangladesh terminal. The sequential decrease was partially offset by earnings overperformance from our Brazil gas sales contracts. The sequential decrease in Net Income was also partially offset by a lower provision for income taxes.

KEY COMMERCIAL UPDATES

Germany

In February 2023, the FSRU Excelsior commenced its charter hire with the Federal Republic of Germany, pursuant to a five-year charter agreement signed in October 2022. The Germany charter has been placed on a temporary suspension agreement while the FSRU Excelsior is deployed to provide seasonal regasification service at the Bahia Blanca GasPort terminal in Argentina. The FSRU Excelsior will return to the Germany charter in the third quarter of 2023.

Amended and Restated Credit Facility

In March 2023, Excelerate closed on an amended and restated $600 million senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $350 million revolving credit facility and a $250 million term loan. The facility extended our existing revolver and added a term loan. Proceeds from the term loan were used to purchase the FSRU Sequoia. The revolving credit facility has a four-year maturity that expires in March 2027.

FSRU Sequoia Purchase

In April 2023, Excelerate completed the purchase of the FSRU Sequoia from Anemoesa Marine Inc. (“Anemoesa”) for $265 million. Proceeds from our $250 million term loan and $15 million of cash on hand were used to purchase the Sequoia. Prior to the purchase, Excelerate leased the FSRU Sequoia on a five-year bareboat charter from Anemoesa, which began in June 2020.

Argentina

In May 2023, the FSRU Excelsior commenced seasonal regasification services at the Bahia Blanca GasPort terminal in Argentina. The Excelsior is expected to provide regasification services for the duration of the Argentine winter season.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of March 31, 2023, Excelerate had $530.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $42.0 million of letters of credit issued and no outstanding borrowings under its $350 million revolving credit facility.

On May 9, 2023, Excelerate’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend equal to $0.025 per share of Class A common stock, which will be paid on June 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2023.

2023 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Excelerate is reaffirming its full year 2023 guidance range. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to range between $320 million and $340 million for the full year 2023. Maintenance capex for 2023 is expected to range between $15 million and $35 million.

Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Excelerate management team will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call via the Investor Relations page on the Company’s website at www.excelerateenergy.com. An archived replay of the call and a copy of the presentation will be on the website following the call.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company reports financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Included in this press release are certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are designed to supplement, and not substitute, Excelerate’s financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as defined by Excelerate may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that Excelerate’s future results, cash flows or leverage will be unaffected by other nonrecurring items. Management believes that the following non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating the Company’s performance and valuation. See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, including those measures presented as part of the Company’s 2023 Financial Outlook, in the section titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below.

Adjusted Gross Margin

We use Adjusted Gross Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, which we define as revenues less direct cost of sales and operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, to measure our operational financial performance. Management believes Adjusted Gross Margin is useful because it provides insight on profitability and true operating performance excluding the implications of the historical cost basis of our assets. Our computation of Adjusted Gross Margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure included as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, accretion, non-cash long-term incentive compensation expense and items such as charges and non-recurring expenses that management does not consider as part of assessing ongoing operating performance. In the first quarter of 2023, we revised the definition of Adjusted EBITDA to adjust for the impact of non-cash accretion expense, which results in a metric that is consistent with how management will review performance going forward. Management believes accretion expense does not directly reflect our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, which it defines as net income plus the early extinguishment of lease liability related to the acquisition of the Excellence vessel, the non-cash write-off of deferred financing costs related to our prior credit agreement, and restructuring, transition and transaction expenses. Management believes Adjusted Net Income is useful because it provides insight on profitability excluding the impact of non-recurring charges related to our IPO.

The Company adjusts net income for the items listed above to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. These measures have limitations as certain excluded items are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income should not be construed as an inference that its results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The Company’s computations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For the foregoing reasons, each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income has significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of its profitability and valuation, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Excelerate Energy, Inc. (“Excelerate,” and together with its subsidiaries “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, expansion plans and strategy, economic conditions, both generally and in particular in the regions in which we operate or plan to operate, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in Excelerate’s Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and those identified in this press release, including, but not limited to, the following: customers’ contract termination rights or failure to perform their contractual obligations; risks and technical complexities inherent in operating the Company’s floating storage and regasification units (“FSRUs”) and other infrastructure assets; unforeseen delays, cancellations, expenses or other complications in developing the Company’s projects; regasification terminal or other facility failures; the Company’s need for substantial capital expenditures to maintain or replace FSRUs, terminals or other associated assets; reliance on third parties, including engineering, procurement and construction contractors; officer and crew shortages; the Company’s ability to maintain customer and supplier relationships and to source new suppliers; the Company’s ability to connect with third-party infrastructure; the Company’s ability to purchase or receive delivery of sufficient quantities of liquified natural gas (“LNG”) to satisfy contractual obligations and exposure to commodity price risk; changes in the demand for and price of LNG; the competitive market for LNG regasification services and fluctuations in hire rates for FSRUs; community and political group resistance to existing and new LNG and natural gas infrastructure due to concerns about the environment, safety and terrorism; access to financing sources on favorable terms; the Company’s debt level and finance lease liabilities that could limit its flexibility to obtain additional financing or refinance existing debt; catastrophic events, political tensions, conflicts and wars (such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war), health crises and pandemics; volatility of the global financial markets and uncertain economic conditions, including the impact of increased inflation and related governmental monetary policies; our ability to pay dividends on our Class A common stock; and the other risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions or judgments about future events that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Excelerate. The occurrence of any such factors, events or circumstances would significantly alter the results set forth in these statements.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The volatility of the global financial markets and uncertain economic conditions, such as energy costs, geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions, may give rise to risks that are currently unknown or amplify the risks associated with many of the foregoing events or factors. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. While we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments.

 

Excelerate Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income
 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

 

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FSRU and terminal services

 

$

118,577

 

 

$

122,147

 

 

$

97,592

 

Gas sales

 

 

92,479

 

 

 

332,963

 

 

 

494,081

 

Total revenues

 

 

211,056

 

 

 

455,110

 

 

 

591,673

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue and vessel operating expenses

 

 

58,792

 

 

 

50,201

 

 

 

50,063

 

Direct cost of gas sales

 

 

55,185

 

 

 

300,086

 

 

 

463,352

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

25,193

 

 

 

24,626

 

 

 

23,743

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

22,317

 

 

 

21,623

 

 

 

12,634

 

Restructuring, transition and transaction expenses

 

 

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

2,753

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

161,487

 

 

 

396,756

 

 

 

552,545

 

Operating income

 

 

49,569

 

 

 

58,354

 

 

 

39,128

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(11,955

)

 

 

(9,619

)

 

 

(7,054

)

Interest expense – related party

 

 

(3,592

)

 

 

(3,711

)

 

 

(12,173

)

Earnings from equity method investment

 

 

416

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

778

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

3,904

 

 

 

4,857

 

 

 

(4,116

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

38,342

 

 

 

50,444

 

 

 

16,563

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(7,603

)

 

 

(16,574

)

 

 

(3,719

)

Net income

 

 

30,739

 

 

 

33,870

 

 

 

12,844

 

Less net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

23,895

 

 

 

28,195

 

 

 

(816

)

Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest – ENE Onshore

 

 

 

 

 

(851

)

 

 

(237

)

Less pre-IPO net income attributable to EELP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,897

 

Net income attributable to shareholders

 

$

6,844

 

 

$

6,526

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share – basic

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

 

Net income per common share – diluted

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

 

26,254,167

 

 

 

26,254,167

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

 

26,269,862

 

 

 

26,267,768

 

 

 

 
 

 

Excelerate Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

(In thousands)

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

530,425

 

 

$

516,659

 

Current portion of restricted cash

 

 

3,557

 

 

 

2,614

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

57,761

 

 

 

82,289

 

Inventories

 

 

132,179

 

 

 

173,603

 

Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases

 

 

13,544

 

 

 

13,344

 

Other current assets

 

 

24,397

 

 

 

35,026

 

Total current assets

 

 

761,863

 

 

 

823,535

 

Restricted cash

 

 

19,076

 

 

 

18,698

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,706,245

 

 

 

1,455,683

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

12,498

 

 

 

78,611

 

Net investments in sales-type leases

 

 

395,998

 

 

 

399,564

 

Investment in equity method investee

 

 

24,201

 

 

 

24,522

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

39,185

 

 

 

39,867

 

Other assets

 

 

41,567

 

 

 

26,342

 

Total assets

 

$

3,000,633

 

 

$

2,866,822

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

10,674

 

 

$

96,824

 

Accrued liabilities and other liabilities

 

 

54,658

 

 

 

66,888

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

 

162,164

 

 

 

144,807

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

21,057

 

 

 

20,913

 

Current portion of long-term debt – related party

 

 

7,864

 

 

 

7,661

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

7,838

 

 

 

33,612

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

46,183

 

 

 

20,804

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

310,438

 

 

 

391,509

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

188,671

 

 

 

193,396

 

Long-term debt, net – related party

 

 

178,579

 

 

 

180,772

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

5,723

 

 

 

48,373

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

445,956

 

 

 

210,354

 

TRA liability

 

 

72,951

 

 

 

72,951

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

40,259

 

 

 

39,823

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

 

33,905

 

 

 

32,947

 

Total liabilities

 

$

1,276,482

 

 

$

1,170,125

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock ($0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized and 26,254,167 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

 

$

26

 

 

$

26

 

Class B Common Stock ($0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized and 82,021,389 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

 

 

82

 

 

 

82

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

464,807

 

 

 

464,721

 

Retained earnings

 

 

18,190

 

 

 

12,009

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

208

 

 

 

515

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

1,240,838

 

 

 

1,219,344

 

Total equity

 

$

1,724,151

 

 

$

1,696,697

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

3,000,633

$

2,866,822

  
 

 

Excelerate Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

(In thousands)

 

Net income

 

$

30,739

 

 

$

12,844

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

25,193

 

 

 

23,743

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

7,428

 

 

 

7,663

 

ARO accretion expense

 

 

436

 

 

 

367

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

3,345

 

 

 

277

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

682

 

 

 

176

 

Share of net earnings in equity method investee

 

 

(416

)

 

 

(778

)

Distributions from equity method investee

 

 

 

 

 

2,700

 

Long-term incentive compensation expense

 

 

357

 

 

 

 

(Gain)/loss on non-cash items

 

 

1,326

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

24,528

 

 

 

144,056

 

Inventories

 

 

40,422

 

 

 

52,813

 

Other current assets and other assets

 

 

(3,666

)

 

 

(11,924

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(97,969

)

 

 

(264,001

)

Derivative liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

554

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

 

17,357

 

 

 

(1,106

)

Net investments in sales-type leases

 

 

3,366

 

 

 

2,815

 

Operating lease assets and liabilities

 

 

(7,289

)

 

 

(5,041

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

958

 

 

 

3,489

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

46,797

 

 

$

(31,353

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(14,929

)

 

 

(11,029

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(14,929

)

 

$

(11,029

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt – related party

 

 

 

 

 

566,300

 

Repayments of long-term debt – related party

 

 

(1,990

)

 

 

(506,844

)

Repayments of long-term debt

 

 

(4,829

)

 

 

(4,025

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(4,582

)

 

 

 

Collections of related party note receivables

 

 

 

 

 

6,600

 

Principal payments under finance lease liabilities

 

 

(5,297

)

 

 

(5,345

)

Principal payments under finance lease liabilities – related party

 

 

 

 

 

(2,912

)

Contributions

 

 

337

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

$

(16,361

)

 

$

53,774

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(420

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

15,087

 

 

 

11,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

$

537,971

 

 

$

90,964

 

End of period

 

$

553,058

 

 

$

102,356

 
 

Contacts

Investors
Craig Hicks

Excelerate Energy

[email protected]

Media
Stephen Pettibone / Frances Jeter

FGS Global

[email protected]
or

[email protected]

