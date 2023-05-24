Grandway’s Brasada Estates Named Finalist at PCBC’s 60th Annual Gold Nugget Awards Gala

Luxury community receives two Awards of Merit and contends for Grand Awards at prestigious event tonight

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brasada Estates, a gated luxury community located in San Dimas, California, has been recognized as a Grand Awards finalist at the upcoming Gold Nugget Awards to take place, tonight May 24th in Anaheim. The Gold Nugget Awards is the nation’s most prestigious residential design awards, distinguishing industry leaders who positively impact their communities through exceptional design, planning and development.





The nomination follows Brasada Estates’ receipt of two Awards of Merit: Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home (Plan 2 Trevi, Model 1) and Residential Detached Collection of the Year. Award of Merit Winners are the top vote recipients in each category, rendering them finalists for the Grand Awards, which will be presented during the evening’s Gala Awards Presentation. These winners – which are carefully reviewed by a panel of experts and selected from nearly 650 entries – represent industry standouts among various categories.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this meaningful recognition – especially during such a significant milestone year for the renowned Gold Nugget Awards,” said Frederick Wang, Vice President of Grandway. “Since its inception, Brasada Estates has stood out as a truly timeless, one-of-a-kind community of European-inspired, luxury residences. We applaud our team for their meticulous planning, craftsmanship and interior curation for Brasada Estates, which not only receives continued praise from our industry peers, but from our proud homeowners as well.”

Among Brasada Estates’ leading contributors were architecture firm Danielian Associates Architects + Planning, interior designer Ryan Young Interiors, and marketing agency Kovach Marketing.

Set atop the scenic hillsides of San Dimas, Brasada Estates offers stunning views of Southern California’s most sought-after panoramas: twinkling city lights that extend as far as downtown Los Angeles, dramatic peaks of the San Gabriel Mountains, and tree-filled canyons brimming with natural beauty. While the community is nestled in a quiet, private enclave, it is ideally situated in the heart of Southern California, offering easy access to the region’s countless conveniences and amenities.

The elegant home designs of Brasada Estates feature six unique floorplans and five exterior styles to choose from. One- and two-story homes are available, spanning approximately 4,476 to 6,261 square feet with four to six bedrooms, four to six and a half baths, and three-car garages. Impressive grand foyer entrances lead to dramatic two-story great rooms with ceilings up to 22 feet high. Exquisite culinary kitchens feature oversized islands, upscale Bertazzoni® & Wolf/SubZero appliances, breakfast nooks, and dual walk-in pantries. Spacious backyards, handsome courtyards, and elegant indoor-outdoor areas are made for entertaining. Every home offers the privacy of a lavish downstairs primary suite, complete with retreat and spa-like bath. Solar panels and multi-zone cooling and heating systems offer energy efficiency, with a focus on luxury and comfort. Ongoing outdoor maintenance plus a gatehouse entrance add striking curb appeal and additional security to the community. Pricing starts at low $3 millions.

“Almost one year ago, we announced our initial closings and welcomed our first move-ins,” said Wang. “This month, we have begun the process of releasing our highly anticipated second phase. Buyers want so much more than a home – they want to be part of the process of creating a space that feels deeply personal and bespoke. Here, they can choose from countless possibilities, from extended great rooms to wine storage to additional bedrooms, to create the home of their dreams. We believe it’s why Brasada Estates has been so successful.”

Brasada Estates is located near Cataract Ave. and Foothill Blvd., just five minutes from the Freeway 210 and 57 junction at 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773. Sign up on the interest list at www.BrasadaEstates.com to receive the latest information, call (833) BRASADA or email [email protected], and follow on Facebook and Instagram @brasadaestates. Broker cooperation is available. Reach out to a sales representative for more details.

Grandway Residential is the development division of Grandway Group, founded on a two-generation legacy of unmatched quality, impeccable service, and true integrity in homebuilding. The company is renowned for its prestigious fine homes, which can be found all across southern California. A commitment to quality homebuilding craftsmanship naturally carries over to the company’s new home communities, where a highly esteemed team is integrally involved in every detail meticulously curated for each homeowner. Driven by a passion to bring every homeowner the perfect home, Grandway Residential is proud to be a part of America’s homebuilding tradition.

