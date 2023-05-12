HUTCHMED Announces Board of Directors and Board Committee Membership

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM, HKEX:​13) refers to its announcement on May 10, 2023 of the appointment of Professor Solange Peters as an Independent Non-executive Director, member of the Technical Committee and member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on May 12, 2023 (“AGM”). The Company today announces that the effective date of such appointments will be deferred until a later date to be announced by the Company.

The Company also announces that Professor Mok Shu Kam, Tony will be appointed as member of the Audit Committee of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM, subject to Professor Mok being re-elected as a Director by the shareholders at the AGM.

About HUTCHMED

