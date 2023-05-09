Hypercharge to Provide EV Charging Stations to Alberta Motor Association

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 8, 2023) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by the Alberta Motor Association (“AMA“) to provide six Level 2 charging stations to two of its locations, Edmonton Contact Centre and Calgary Blackfoot, with installation due to be completed in Q2 2023.

The AMA is a non-profit organization that provides various motor services, including roadside assistance, travel services, insurance, and registry services, to its over 975,000 members. In addition to serving its members, the AMA is also committed to promoting traffic safety and advocating for the rights of drivers and travelers.

“We are thrilled to partner with the AMA through our existing relationship with Hypercharge Preferred Partner, Inferno Solar, and we look forward to providing convenient and accessible charging for the association’s employees, members, and visitors,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “The installation of these charging stations is an important step in our commitment to promoting sustainable transportation options across Alberta.”

The deal was completed in consultation with Hypercharge Preferred Partner, Inferno Solar, who will also manage turnkey installation of the chargers. Inferno Solar acts as a value-added reseller for the Company, interfacing with both the residential and commercial markets for those seeking to make an investment in EV charging infrastructure.

Refiling of MD&A

The Company also announces that it will be restating and refiling the Management’s Discussion and Analysis (the “MD&A”) for the four months ended December 31, 2022 in order to enhance the disclosure regarding the Company’s acquisition of Spark Charging Solutions Inc. and CoSource Information Technology Services Inc.; variations between financial quarters; the Company’s use of proceeds from prior financings; and the Company’s related party transactions. The Company is actively working on amending the MD&A to include such additional disclosure and will refile the MD&A as soon as possible.

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

Kelsey Letham | Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

604-881-1730

Media Contact:

Kyle Green | Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s installation of six Level 2 charging stations at two of AMA’s locations and the timing thereof, and the Company’s decision to refile the MD&A and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the NEO Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165289