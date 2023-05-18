InRule® Named a Leader in AI Decisioning by Independent Research Firm

InRule Intelligence Automation Platform “has strengths in decision authoring tools, deployment options, security, and platform design”

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InRule Technology®, an intelligence automation company providing integrated decisioning, machine learning and process automation software to the enterprise, today announced that its platform has been named a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester WaveTM: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023.

According to the Forrester report, “AI decisioning platforms (AIDPs) provide enterprise business and technology teams with tools to author and automate business decision logic in a wide variety of applications by leveraging combinations of decision intelligence technologies such as business rules, machine learning models, mathematical models, and more.”

Forrester Research invited the 13 most significant AI decisioning providers to participate in its independent analysis. InRule and the other top providers were evaluated for The Forrester WaveTM against 23 criteria grouped into the following categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

InRule received the highest rating possible in the following criteria related to current offering: Explainability, ModelOps, Tools, Accelerators, and Security.

Additional results from the evaluation show that InRule received the highest score possible in the following strategy-related criteria:

Product vision

Commercial model

Forrester noted in the report that, “InRule customers appreciate how easy the platform is for business experts to use and the expanded tools for workflow design and execution. InRule is attractive to customers that want a decisioning platform that has a broad set of capabilities and affords business experts the agility of changing decision logic in highly regulated and/or fast changing environments.”

According to InRule Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rik Chomko, “We are extremely proud to be named as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM. We believe that this recognition serves as a proof point of our passion for empowering customers with transparent, explainable, AI-powered automation that boosts productivity, drives revenue and helps them to achieve exceptional business outcomes.”

Access a complimentary copy of The Forrester WaveTM: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023 here. Or request a free trial of InRule by visiting inrule.com/free-trial.

About InRule Technology

InRule Technology® is an intelligence automation company providing integrated decisioning, machine learning and process automation software to the enterprise. By enabling IT and business leaders to make better decisions faster, operationalize machine learning and improve complex processes, the InRule® Intelligence Automation Platform increases productivity, drives revenue, and provides exceptional business outcomes. More than 500 organizations worldwide rely on InRule for mission critical applications. InRule Technology has been delivering measurable business and IT results since 2002. Learn how to make automation accessible at www.inrule.com.

