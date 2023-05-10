James Han Joins Triage Partners as President in Latest Broadtree Partners Acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charlotte-based private equity firm, Broadtree Partners, announced it has successfully acquired Triage Partners, a technology-enabled software and service provider to the telecom and reverse logistics industries, and has named James Han as President.





Triage provides telecommunications and logistics companies with unique solutions to fit their needs. Its cloud-based software integrates seamlessly into organizations to streamline workflows and provide clear, actionable business intelligence. Through Triage’s custom solutions, organizations can elevate customer service, boost profitability, and optimize operations.

“Over the last 20 years, Patricia Dominguez has built a first-class business serving the telecommunications and logistics markets. We’re thrilled to partner with Pat and the rest of the Triage leadership team. I’m also excited about James joining the team as President to add additional horsepower to an already successful company. We’re looking forward to supporting the company’s next stage of growth as both the telecommunications and logistics industries are poised to expand far into the future,” said Broadtree Managing Partner, Johannes Zwick.

At the heart of Broadtree’s strategy is a dedication to partnering with talented executives of small to medium-sized businesses and maximizing value while safeguarding the company’s legacy and core values. Broadtree provides business owners with flexible acquisition arrangements, including operational partnerships and coordinated transfers of leadership.

“We are excited to partner with Broadtree to accelerate the expansion of our technology-enabled services and the globalization of our software as a service business. Broadtree’s strategy is aligned with Triage’s approach to delivering innovative data-driven solutions for our customers,” said Triage Founder, Patricia Dominguez. “I’m thrilled to be partnered with Broadtree, they embraced Triage’s approach as a customer centric flexible supplier for our global customers,” added Triage Executive Vice President, Dennis Ayo.

“We are delighted to carry forward the legacy of solving critical problems for clients, established by Pat and Dennis. We believe that James, and the entire Triage team, will continue to create innovative solutions and produce outstanding results for clients across the telecommunications and logistics industries,” said Broadtree Vice President, Pat Voelker.

Han has 12 years of experience building teams and scaling processes for growth. Prior to joining Broadtree, Han launched and scaled operational initiatives at two high-growth technology companies Bird and Lyft. Before that, he led one of the largest operations teams at CoreLogic providing tech-enabled services to Fortune 100 clients. Prior to that, Han was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps with deployments to the Pacific and Middle East.

“What stood out about Triage was the rare combination of providing outsourcing solutions for 20 years and the innovation to recently launch a proprietary software product that meets the changing needs for their customers. I’m honored to join the team as President and partner with Pat and Dennis on this next chapter of growth,” said Triage President, James Han.

Holland and Knight acted as advisors to Broadtree.

About Broadtree Partners

Broadtree Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a lower-middle market PE firm with an operator-centric model. Broadtree’s team of operators and entrepreneurs works very closely with owners throughout the transaction process and transition to running the day-to-day operations after an acquisition. By leading with its high-caliber operating talent, Broadtree’s unique Executive-in-Residence approach provides owners with the flexibility to preserve their legacy by either exiting their companies and seamlessly changing leadership, or by partnering with Broadtree’s operational and financial resources to further accelerate growth. Broadtree’s goal is to fuel sustainable, long-term growth while preserving the company’s core values. Learn more at www.broadtreepartners.com.

