Join Mouser Electronics at Embedded Vision Summit 2023

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, invites design engineers to visit its exhibit at Embedded Vision Summit, May 22–24 at the Santa Clara (California) Convention Center. Embedded Vision Summit is the premier conference for innovators incorporating computer vision and edge AI in products.





“Embedded Vision Summit offers Mouser a perfect opportunity to engage with our design engineer customers and talk about solutions our 1,200-plus manufacturer brands can provide,” said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Mouser Electronics. “We are also excited to discuss the many technical resources that Mouser offers to help speed design.”

Visitors to the Mouser booth 203 can learn more about Mouser’s award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ series, featuring podcasts discussing the hottest engineering topics impacting engineering design. Mouser representatives will also be available to discuss Mouser’s informative eBooks, newsletters, and new product emails as well as the Methods technology and solutions journal, a valuable source of design information that provides exclusive information on prototype development that every design engineer needs to drive new levels of innovation. Visitors can also enter for a chance to win a set of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Embedded Vision Summit attracts a global audience of technology professionals from companies developing computer vision and edge AI-enabled products including embedded systems, cloud solutions and mobile applications. The Summit offers four tracks for engineers, business executives, newcomers and experts, ensuring attendees get an experience tailored to their needs. The three days of the event include 90+ sessions on embedded vision and deep learning techniques and technologies, keynote and general session presentations by industry luminaries, and live demos of the latest enabling technologies.

To learn more about Embedded Vision Summit 2023, visit https://info.mouser.com/Embedded-Vision-summit/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

