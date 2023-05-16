Jot Art (JOT) Metaverse Raises $115M, Launches JOT on BitForex Cryptocurrency Exchange

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2023) – The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform BitForex has listed Jot Art (JOT). The Jot Art project aims to provide a mixed reality(XR) ecosystem powered by the novel A.I blockchain Lithosphere with community and player-owned economies. Jot Art has received $115M in funding from the KaJ Labs Foundation in a deal combining cash, marketing and trading services plus product development. In 2022, KaJ Labs received the second largest financing round for LITHO from GEM Digital, totaling $400M.

The first game from Jot Art is the RPG Finesse game series. Finesse currently features 2 series; Shadow Warriors & The Kingdom. The Finesse series takes a Play-to-Earn (P2E) approach to incentivize players after battle wins.

JOT

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/165904_446267fc9438494e_001full.jpg

JOT is the payment & governance token for the Jot Art metaverse. JOT holders will be able to claim incentives if they stake their tokens, pay for internal services in all Jot Art games, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn JOT when they play various games within the Jot Art metaverse and through user-generated content initiatives. JOT is on TRON (TRC20 – TV…Jum4).

With the listing on BitForex exchange, the Jot Art mixed reality ecosystem has the opportunity to access more than 7 million users around the globe. BitForex will not only provide JOT with added liquidity, but also become a strong contributor to help Jot Art build a more robust community where people can access and take a part in the AI-powered next generation blockchain that is built for Web3 interoperability and beyond.

JOT is available on BitForex and XT.com.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Jot Art

Jot Art is the cross-chain metaverse to play, create own and earn. Jot Art’s mission is to provide an ecosystem for everyone to create amazing distributed virtual experiences with community and player-owned economies.

About BitForex

BitForex is a cryptocurrency exchange providing trading options such as derivatives and margin & token trading. It offers a safe and convenient digital currency trading platform for new-age financial options.

Media Contact

Dorothy Marley

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: [email protected]

KaJ Labs Foundation

425 Madison Ave #1,

New York, NY 10017

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: Jot.Art

Website: LITHO.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165904