JUNLALA Collaborates with Super Telecom Co., Ltd to Promote Computing Power Development in China’s Market

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2023) – On May 19th, JUNLALA, an innovative artificial intelligence enterprise, inked a “Strategic Cooperation Agreement” with Super Telecom Co., Ltd. in the computing power field. The agreement signifies the initiation of global collaboration between Chinese companies in the computing power sector and strengthens the deep integration between the two firms. Going forward, JUNLALA will collaborate with Super Telecom Co., Ltd. to enhance computing power-related services, infrastructure, technology, and other related fields, which will provide assurance for AI-level computing needs.

Super Telecom will aid JUNLALA’s software development and application with its communication expertise, while JUNLALA will support Super Telecom in cutting-edge technology exploration. Both companies plan to establish a joint venture and collaborate on projects such as AI research and development, including natural language processing and image generation tools. They aim to co-construct professional communication technology, IoT, new energy, and intelligent hardware for world-class customized computing resources and global business system layout.

At present, Super Telecom is considering accelerating its enterprise globalization process through algorithm technology, computing power services, and other AI-related business systems. With both parties eager to collaborate, JUNLALA and Super Telecom engaged in proactive business communication. Drawing on JUNLALA’s successful experience in AI text-to-image, AI intelligent dialogue applications, and AI enterprise-level application platform technology, coupled with Super Telecom’s profound research into edge computing, cloud computing, AI, and related fields, the two companies promptly outlined a joint development plan for future business endeavors.

For its initial foray into business collaborations, JUNLALA has set its sights on China, which is currently in a period of rapid technological advancement. When selecting partners, JUNLALA, whose research covers machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and image recognition, adheres to the principles of complementary technologies, shared vision and goals, and similar industrial dynamics. In line with these principles, JUNLALA has taken an interest in Super Telecom Co., Ltd, a company dedicated to cutting-edge technology research and deeply entrenched in 5G, big data, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, edge computing, and other technical fields.

With computing power as the foundation, JUNLALA and Super Telecom Communication have established a highly compatible and mutually beneficial business system.

About Super Telecom

Super Telecom has opened 25 branches and operates 11 subsidiaries across China. It is a major full-service communication technology provider, offering comprehensive solutions in the Internet of Things industry and operating as a full-range IDC service provider in China. The company holds the distinction of serving as an executive director unit of China Communications Enterprise Association and as a director unit of Guangdong Internet of Things Association. It has been honored with numerous titles, such as the “Leading Enterprise” award and recognition as one of the “2021 Guangdong Top 100 Innovative Enterprises.”

About JUNLALA

JUNLALA, an AI early player, introduced JunLaLa AI in 2023, which gained popularity among youths for its simplistic design and powerful features. It utilizes model warehouse to enable chart/graph generation, model training, and picture creation. Moreover, its first-of-its-kind AI commander module, offering functions such as AI chat, creation, tool recommendation, and community communication, has received high praise from users.

