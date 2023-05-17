KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FortiFi 2023-1, Series 2023-1

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by FortiFi 2023-1, Series 2023-1 (“FortiFi 2023-1”, LLC. The notes are newly issued asset-backed securities backed by a portfolio of Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) Bonds.

The Class A Notes and Class B Notes (together, the “Notes”) are secured by a portfolio of PACE bonds (“PACE Bonds”) acquired by FortiFi 2023-1 (the “Issuer”) at closing (the “Initial PACE Bonds”) and during the Prefunding Period (the “Subsequent PACE Bonds” and together with the Initial PACE Bonds, the “PACE Bond Portfolio”). The PACE Bond Portfolio consists of limited obligation improvement bonds issued or to be issued by California Statewide Communities Development Authority (“CSCDA”), via the CSCDA Open PACE Program, and by Florida PACE Funding Agency (“FPFA”), via the FPFA PACE Program (together with CSCDA PACE Program, the “PACE Programs”). The Initial PACE Bonds are secured by 5,025 PACE assessments levied against 5,007 residential properties and 18 commercial properties (“PACE Assessments”) in 41 Florida counties and 33 California counties. The transaction benefits from credit enhancement in the form of excess spread, a liquidity reserve account, and in the case of the Class A Notes, subordination.

