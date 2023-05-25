Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in June 2023

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:





Redeye Growth Day

Virtual, June 1, 2023

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate in a live Q&A session on June 1st. Further details including the on-demand corporate presentation are available via:

https://www.redeye.se/events/871323/redeye-growth-day





BIO International Convention

Boston, USA, June 5-8, 2023

Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will attend the conference.

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention





EHA2023 Hybrid Congress

Frankfurt, Germany, and Virtual, June 8-11, 2023

Mendus to present updates on immunomonitoring data from ADVANCE II trial and progress on the development of its NK cell therapy program.

https://ehaweb.org/congress/eha2023-hybrid-congress/eha2023/





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: [email protected]





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: [email protected]





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

