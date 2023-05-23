More than 75% Off During Lenovo’s Victoria Day Sale

Sale includes over $300 off Legion gaming laptops & Laptops Starting at $229

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenovo’s highly anticipated Victoria Day Sale includes select PCs and electronics at more than 75% off, and features select ThinkPad laptops with some of the lowest prices ever offered at lenovo.com. The two-week sale, beginning May 22, includes deep discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors and accessories.

Shoppers will find laptops starting at under $400 which includes up to 55% off on Yoga laptops and Legion gaming computers up to $300 off. Customers will be able to bundle and save up to 50% off select accessories and will receive an extra 20% off Lenovo Accessories. Using the code “SURPRISEOFFER” will also unlock extra savings of up to $95 off your purchase. MyLenovo Rewards members will earn double loyalty points on all tech product purchases from May 22 – May 29.

Below are select deals and promotions included in this year’s sale:

Doorbusters throughout the sale include *

Up to 52% off ThinkPad Z16

Up to 53% off ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Up to 58% off ThinkPad E14 Gen 4

Up to 76% off ThinkPad P14s Gen 2

Week of 05/22:

Up to 39% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Up to 11% off Legion Pro 7i Gen 8

Up to 34% off IdeaPad Flex 5

U Up to 40% off IdeaPad Slim 9i

Week of 05/29:

Up to 51% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Up to 39% off Legion 5 15″ AMD Gen 7

Up to 32% off Yoga 7i

Up to 27% off Lenovo Slim 7

“The Lenovo Victoria Day Sale is the perfect time for consumers and small businesses to purchase our most popular products at a fraction of everyday pricing. We’ve deeply discounted many best-selling computers,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “This year’s Victoria Day Sale also features tablets, accessories, and electronics, making lenovo.com the ideal destination for all your technology needs- from the pocket to the cloud.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Victoria Day Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/deals/victoria-day-sale/.

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

