Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Opportunity Finance Network Announce Contribution to Support Affordable Housing Initiatives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morgan Stanley Investment Management (“MSIM”) and Opportunity Finance Network (“OFN”) today announced the first contribution related to MSIM’s money market funds’ Impact Class shares. The contribution in the amount of $250,000 was made to OFN’s Finance Justice Fund, MSIM’s diversity and inclusion partner for the Impact Class shares.

“We are pleased to join Morgan Stanley Investment Management in this innovative partnership for impact,” said Beth Lipson, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Opportunity Finance Network. “Their support of our Finance Justice Fund will accelerate the work of our member community development financial institutions investing in affordable housing and other anchors of vibrant communities.”

To maximize the impact of MSIM’s contribution, OFN has selected two organizations that advance community development and affordable housing initiatives as grant recipients. These organizations, both certified community development financial institutions, are the Housing Assistance Council and the Midwest Housing Development Fund. The Housing Assistance Council is a national non-profit that supports affordable housing throughout rural America. The Midwest Housing Development Fund is a regional non-profit that focuses on lending to developers of affordable housing properties that serve households at or below 60% of area median income.

“We are thrilled with the initial reception the Impact Class Shares has received among investors as well as with the inaugural contribution,” said Fred McMullen, Co-Head of MSIM’s Global Liquidity Solutions Business. “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is a core value of Morgan Stanley, and we are pleased to support the Firm’s commitment with this innovative product offering.”

The Impact Classes represent the latest in the series of product structures across the Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds money market fund lineup that are designed for socially conscious liquidity investors. MSIM has committed to contribute, from its own resources, at least 0.02% of the net annualized assets under management in the Impact Class shares to support DE&I initiatives.

About Opportunity Finance Network

Opportunity Finance Network is a leading national network of more than 390 community development financial institutions (CDFIs), specialized lenders that provide affordable, responsible financial products and services in low-income rural, urban, and Native communities nationwide. As a trusted intermediary between CDFIs and the public and private sectors, OFN works with its partners – banks, philanthropies, corporations, government agencies – to create economic opportunity for all by strengthening and investing in CDFIs. Since its founding in 1986 and through 2021, the network has originated $100.4 billion in financing in rural, urban and Native communities, helping to create or maintain more than 2.6 million jobs, start or expand more than 696,000 businesses and microenterprises, and support the development or rehabilitation of more than 2.3 million housing units and more than 13,600 community facility projects.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has over 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $1.4 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of March 31, 2023. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, client service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations, and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit http://www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the portfolios carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the portfolios. To obtain a prospectus, download one at www.morganstanley.com/liquidity or call 1.800.236.0992. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds

Government (IMPXX)

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Funds’ sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time.

Prime (IMTXX)

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Because the share price of the Fund will fluctuate, when you sell your shares they may be worth more or less than what you originally paid for them. The Fund may impose a fee upon the sale of your shares or may temporarily suspend your ability to sell shares if the Fund’s liquidity falls below required minimums because of market conditions or other factors. An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Funds’ sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time.

Morgan Stanley Distribution, Inc. serves as distributor for the Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds. Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) is the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

