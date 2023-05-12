Morphic to Present at 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Fireside Chat Information

Date: Wednesday May 17, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of the Morphic website. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaboration with Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts

Morphic Therapeutic

Chris Erdman

[email protected]

617.686.1718