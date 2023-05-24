New CISA Zero Trust Maturity Model Brings Attention to Encryption-in-Use Solutions

CISA now recommends encrypting data in use as part of an optimal data security strategy

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announces that its Paperclip SAFE® solution can help organizations align with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) updated Zero Trust Maturity Model released last month. This latest version highlights the importance of the core function of Paperclip SAFE, to encrypt data in use.

“Paperclip would like to thank CISA for recognizing the need to encrypt data in use as a critical component of data security,” said Mike Bridges, President and COO of Paperclip. “It is the first compliance body to recommend this encryption technique to address the vulnerability related to searchable data. Encryption at rest and in motion has been part of basic compliance for years but they do nothing to protect data when you need to search it.

“It’s time to do more if we want to impact the growing data breach epidemic,” Bridges added. “I have no doubt that other compliance bodies will follow CISA’s lead and recognize that encryption-in-use or searchable data encryption is critical to zero trust, privacy, and ultimately, keeping sensitive data secure.”

Paperclip SAFE® leverages the foundation of searchable symmetric encryption, patented shredding technology, full AES256 encryption, access controls, data masking and Privacy Enhancing Computation (PEC) to go beyond what companies currently know about data encryption. SAFE is fast, searchable, complex encryption designed for the way data is queried. SAFE ensures that data is always encrypted and out of the threat actor’s grasp.

Zero trust is an approach where access to data, networks and infrastructure is kept to what is minimally required and the legitimacy of that access must be continuously verified. The Zero Trust Maturity Model version 2 includes four stages of maturity: Traditional, Initial, Advanced, and Optimal. It also lists five key pillars of security: Identity, Devices, Networks, Applications/Workloads, and Data. Encrypting data in use is now listed as an Optimal function under Data Security.

According to CISA, the Zero Trust Maturity Model furthers the federal government’s continued progress toward a zero trust approach to cybersecurity. While the Model is specifically intended for federal agencies, CISA recommends that all organizations “review this guidance and take steps to advance their progress toward a zero trust model.”

“There is a growing and shifting cybersecurity market that is being driven by the hacker community,” Bridges said. “The traditional approach to data security won’t work against hackers who are regularly changing their techniques. As a result, organizations and government agencies must think differently and utilize different ways to protect their sensitive data, including new encryption-in-use solutions like Paperclip SAFE.”

About CISA

As the nation’s cyber defense agency and national coordinator for critical infrastructure security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the digital and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

