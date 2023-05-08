OneStream Leaders Named on CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel List

Four channel leaders named on 2023 list

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named four of the company’s channel leaders to its Women of the Channel list for 2023. Stephanie Cramp, SVP, Strategic Alliances, Nicole Belanger, VP, Global Channel Marketing, Strategic Alliances, Jennifer Kula, VP, Global Advisors and NA Public Sector, Strategic Alliances and Shawne Van de Steeg, VP, Americas, Strategic Alliances have been named on this year’s list, which recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

OneStream’s Strategic Alliances team drives engagement, support and expansion of the partner ecosystem across the globe to further the company’s mission of delivering 100% customer success. OneStream’s Alliances leaders have helped grow the company’s partner ecosystem to over 230 partners globally through the development of the global partner playbook, go-to-market, channel marketing and global advisory strategies.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

“We are honored to recognize Stephanie Cramp, Nicole Belanger, Jennifer Kula and Shawne Van de Steeg on this year’s Women of the Channel list for the impact they have made in our partner ecosystem,” said Craig Colby, President at OneStream Software. “Their dedication to going above and beyond for the OneStream partner community plays an integral part in our mission of delivering 100% customer success. Their recognition as outstanding leaders is a testament to their incredible accomplishments in the OneStream community and I look forward to celebrating their ongoing success in 2023 as the partner community continues to evolve.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, D1 Capital Partners, and IGSB. With over 1200 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter and LinkedIn.

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



[email protected]

Jaclyn Proctor



OneStream Software



770-639-0522



[email protected]