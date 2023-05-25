Ontrak Achieves NCQA Certification as a Credentials Verification Organization, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality Assurance in Healthcare

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled health care company, is proud to announce its recent certification by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) for the element of license to practice. This certification further validates Ontrak’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance in its suite of health care solutions, enabling its customers and prospects to effectively meet their accreditation goals.

NCQA, a recognized leader in healthcare quality assessment, evaluation, and certification, grants this prestigious certification after a voluntary review process and evaluation of a CVO’s management of various aspects of its data collection and verification operation, and the process it uses to continuously improve the services it provides.

“We are thrilled to have earned NCQA Certification as a Credentials Verification Organization,” said Brandon LaVerne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Ontrak. “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality assurance and our ability to support our customers and prospects in meeting their accreditation goals. By achieving this certification, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of credentialing verification in the healthcare industry.”

“Achieving CVO certification from NCQA demonstrates that Ontrak Health has the systems, process and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify providers’ credentials and help health plan clients meet their accreditation goals,” commented Margaret E. O’Kane, President of the NCQA.

The importance of NCQA certification as a CVO cannot be overstated in today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Ontrak’s customers and prospects can be confident that they are partnering with a healthcare services company that meets the highest industry standards, enhancing their ability to provide quality care to their members and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

About Ontrak, Inc.:

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak’s suite of products, including WholeHealth+, Ontrak Identify, Ontrak Outreach, Ontrak Engage and Ontrak Access offers customers multiple ways to activate and provide care pathways to treatment for members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

About the NCQA:

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

