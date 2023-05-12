Palisade Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company has sufficient cash expected to fund operations through 2024

Carlsbad, CA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2023 and provided a corporate update.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming topline data readout for our U.S. Phase 2 adhesions study. This Phase 2 data along with the results from our dose optimization study, which enrolled its first patient earlier this week, will be integral in determining the most expedient clinical pathway for LB1148. With our cash runway extending past key near-term data endpoints under our current clinical studies, the Company has never been fundamentally stronger, and we are well-positioned to focus on the advancement of our development pipeline,” commented J.D. Finley, interim Chief Executive Officer.

Recent Company Highlights:

  • Commenced enrollment and dosed first patient in dose optimization study for all indications of LB1148;
  • Announced first patient enrolled in our partner Newsoara’s Phase 3 study of LB1148 for the accelerated return of bowel function indication;
  • Received Canadian Patent covering composition of LB1148; and
  • Raised gross proceeds of $11.2 million since January 1, 2023 through registered direct offerings, private placements, and exercises of common stock warrants, extending cash runway through 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Robert McRae will be transitioning to an executive strategic consultant. In this capacity, Mr. McRae will provide ongoing strategic counsel to the Palisade team related to clinical development and operations, business development/licensing and investor relations.

Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million, which was supplemented by gross proceeds of $6.0 million from a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement completed in early April 2023. The Company believes it has sufficient cash to fund its operations and clinical programs through 2024.

Net loss was $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, down $1.9 million from the $4.2 million net loss for the same period in 2022.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $1.2 million, an increase of approximately $0.3 million, or 29%, compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the Company’s increased clinical trial activity related to the development of its lead therapeutic candidate, LB1148.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, decreased approximately $1.4 million, or 47%, from $2.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2022, to $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of cost-saving opportunities implemented by the Company in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, including those associated with the cost-reduction plan announced on September 9, 2022.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier. The Company utilizes over three decades of research and established science that links the role of intestinal barrier biology with human disease to advance novel therapeutics that target and improve the integrity of the intestinal barrier.

The Company’s lead program, LB1148, is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor that acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, potentially reducing intestinal damage. In prior clinical studies, LB1148 has demonstrated positive results in reducing the incidence and severity of post-surgical abdominal adhesions and potentially reducing the time to return of postoperative bowel function. LB1148’s current U.S. Phase 2 study is evaluating its effectiveness in reducing intra-abdominal adhesions, accelerating return of gastrointestinal function, and the prevention of post-operative ileus in subjects undergoing elective bowel resection (PROFILE).

The Company believes that addressing the disruption of the intestinal barrier can fundamentally change the way diseases are treated and establish new standards of patient care. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the extent of our cash runway; estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the United States (U.S.) and foreign countries and the impact of these changes; our ability to build a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. and other markets; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; our ability to identify and qualify additional manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; our ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and operations, and supply. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to advance its clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; and the Company’s ability to achieve additional financing to fund future operations. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
[email protected]

Source: Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
             
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 13,297     $ 12,383  
Accounts receivable     250        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     762       2,350  
Total current assets     14,309       14,733  
Restricted cash     26       26  
Property and equipment, net     9       10  
Right-of-use asset     275       300  
Other noncurrent assets     643       694  
Total assets   $ 15,262     $ 15,763  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 706     $ 1,759  
Accrued liabilities     309       574  
Accrued compensation and benefits     191       486  
Current portion of lease liability     109       105  
Debt           88  
Total current liabilities     1,315       3,012  
Warrant liability     18       61  
Lease liability, net of current portion     182       211  
Total liabilities     1,515       3,284  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value,
7,000,000 shares authorized; 200,000 issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022		     2       2  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 280,000,000 shares authorized;
4,563,977 and 2,944,306 shares issued and outstanding
at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively		     46       30  
Additional paid-in capital     125,229       121,637  
Accumulated deficit     (111,530 )     (109,190 )
Total stockholders’ equity     13,747       12,479  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 15,262     $ 15,763  

Palisade Bio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
License revenue   $ 250     $  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     1,241       959  
General and administrative     1,538       2,929  
Total operating expenses     2,779       3,888  
Loss from operations     (2,529 )     (3,888 )
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense           (1 )
Other income     189       794  
Loss on issuance of warrants           (1,110 )
Total other income (expense), net     189       (317 )
Net loss   $ (2,340 )   $ (4,205 )
Basic and diluted loss per common share   $ (0.54 )   $ (12.96 )
Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing loss per common share     4,315,526       324,473  

Palisade Bio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
       
Net loss   $ (2,340 )   $ (4,205 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     1       1  
Noncash lease expense     25       45  
Loss on issuance of warrants           1,110  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (43 )     (793 )
Stock-based compensation     93       358  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (250 )      
Prepaid and other assets and other noncurrent assets     278       265  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (970 )     (59 )
Accrued compensation     (295 )     (439 )
Operating lease liabilities     (25 )     (47 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,526 )     (3,764 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Payments on debt     (88 )     (87 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants     2,231        
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants     2,710        
Payment of equity issuance costs     (413 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     4,440       (87 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     914       (3,851 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year     12,409       10,521  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 13,323     $ 6,670  
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the balance sheets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 13,297     $ 6,644  
Restricted cash     26       26  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 13,323     $ 6,670  

Related Stories

IGM Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Clearmind Medicine Announces IRB Approval to Conduct Clinical Trial on Alcohol Use Disorder

UPDATE — Landos Biopharma Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Baudax Bio Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Avenue Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Morphic to Present at 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

You may have missed

IGM Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Clearmind Medicine Announces IRB Approval to Conduct Clinical Trial on Alcohol Use Disorder

UPDATE — Landos Biopharma Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Baudax Bio Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Avenue Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

error: Content is protected !!