PCI Biotech interim Q1 2023 results

Oslo (Norway), 12 May 2023 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), today announces its interim Q1 2023 results. Please find enclosed the report and presentation.

Highlights review

fimaNAc – bioprocessing

The bioprocessing program for use of fimaNAc in gene therapy manufacturing has generated new results that add to the initial patent application filed in 2H 2022. Upcoming work will focus on generating results that can trigger testing with potential customers to get feedback and develop a competitive technology.

fimaNAc – dermatology

The run-in phase of the dermatology project to demonstrate topical fimaNAc -mediated nucleic acid delivery in a preclinical wound model is ongoing. Readout is expected to be reported in the Q2 2023 interim report. Positive results will be utilised for seeking co-development with partners having therapeutic nucleic acid-based candidates.

fimaVacc – intratumoural immunotherapy

For fimaVacc we are exploring approaches aimed at identifying novel immunotherapy treatment combinations, and a patent application for an undisclosed treatment approach was filed in Q1 2023.

Corporate

The cash position of NOK 51 million enables a financial runway towards the end of 2024 with current plans.

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focussing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies and new technologies through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of therapeutic modalities.

The fimaNAc programme utilises the proven capability of the PCI technology for intracellular delivery of nucleic acids. The technology can be used for most types of nucleic acids, ranging from oligonucleotides through mRNA and plasmids to viral vectors. The development of the fimaNAc programme is currently focussed on selected applications within dermatology and bioprocessing, well suited to the specific strengths of the PCI technology. The fimaVacc programme aims to enhance immunotherapy in cancer, by triggered endosomal release of antigens or nucleic acids encoding antigens, or immunostimulatory factors. For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.co

