PPG Board of Directors recognized as ‘Public Company Board of the Year’

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PPG (NYSE PPG) today announced its Board of Directors was recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Three Rivers Chapter as “Public Company Board of the Year.” The annual NACD Three Rivers Director of the Year Awards celebrate excellence in the boardroom among companies and directors of public, private, and nonprofit boards on which they serve and advance exemplary board leadership.

“We are honored to be recognized for our Board’s strong governance and valuable contributions toward continuous improvement,” said Tim Knavish, PPG president and chief executive officer. “These awards celebrate directors who lead through innovation, courage, integrity, and commitment, reflecting PPG’s dedication to our stakeholders by driving profitable growth, strengthening shareholder value, and making a positive difference in our communities.”

In addition, NACD Three Rivers presented its Lifetime Achievement in Governance Posthumous Award in memory of former PPG Chief Financial Officer Bill Hernandez. NACD honored Hernandez’s legacy of leadership, including his tremendous contributions to PPG, where he worked in corporate finance for nearly 20 years. Hernandez began as controller at PPG in 1990 and retired in 2009.

“PPG was very fortunate to have a person of Bill’s caliber as CFO during a period of dramatic change for our company and the global economy,” said Knavish. “His reputation in the chemicals and coatings industries, and among his peers, is clear testimony to his career success and overall integrity. He was the consummate professional with an extremely keen financial mind. He also had a great sense of humor, a very friendly demeanor, and was loved by employees throughout our company.”

NACD, the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 directors, is the leading organization dedicated to enhancing corporate governance in the United States. Its Three Rivers Chapter includes Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Buffalo.

The 2023 Director of the Year Awards were presented at a gala on May 11, 2023, at the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

Contacts

PPG Media Contacts

Mark Silvey



Corporate Communications



[email protected]

www.ppg.com