Regula Wins the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards for Cutting-Edge Solutions in Forensics and ID Verification

Regula emerged as a winner in two categories of the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biometrics–Regula, the global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, has been honored as Most Comprehensive Forensics and Cutting Edge Identity Verification by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security medium.

“Receiving one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards was exciting news to us. We knew the competition would be tough and there would be top judges—leading infosec experts from around the globe. That makes these awards even more remarkable for the company, since we are committed to making considerable contributions to fraud detection and prevention worldwide by constantly improving our identity verification software and devices,” says Arif Mamedov, President and CEO at Regula Americas.

A reliable vendor with 30 years of expertise in forensic research, Regula identity verification software and their wide range of desktop, mobile, and embedded devices are used by Federal and Local Governments, Law Enforcement agencies, border and customs services, banks, aviation companies, and other industry leaders worldwide.

Regula caters to businesses that require a single-vendor solution. Instead of struggling with the complexities of maintaining and managing a wide range of technologies, the company offers a one-stop shop for the entire identity proofing process. This is made possible via its IDV products, which include Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK, for document and biometric verification, respectively. With the latest update, implementing identity verification has become much simpler and can be done almost in one click. Additionally, it provides more effective prevention of identity fraud through extended authenticity checks.

Along with its advanced software solutions, Regula also develops devices for border controls and remote forensic experts in identity documents. The company’s hardware toolkit includes the photospectral scanner Regula 88XX, which won one of this year’s CDM awards. The device helps forensic experts authenticate passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, visas, and other security documents. As a part of a remote authenticity examination system, the scanner is intended to be used at border control checkpoints, which can transfer images of questioned documents to a central forensic laboratory for additional checks. As a result, it helps countries improve border control security.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Regula is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” says Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To choose the most innovative players in the forensics field, CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals were appointed as independent judges at the RSA Conference 2023. They voted based on the materials submitted by participants, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables.

Also, this is not the first time that Regula has been recognized as a security innovator by CDM. In 2021, the company became a winner in the Best Product for Next Gen in Identity Verification category.

About Cyber Defense Magazine



Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Regula



As a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions with 30+ years of experience in forensic research, Regula creates breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. The company’s hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed.

Regula was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation in 2022. Learn more about the developer at

https://regulaforensics.com/.

Contacts

Kristina



[email protected]