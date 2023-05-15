RS BioTherapeutics Joins BioNTX Bioscience and Healthcare Innovation Trade Organization

CUMBERLAND, Md., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to harness the therapeutic power of cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life changing medicines, is pleased to announce that is has joined BioNTX, the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. BioNTX is also an affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in Washington, D.C.

As a member of BioNTX, RS BioTherapeutics will benefit from BioNTX’s various resources and benefits including legislative advocacy; networking, education and business collaboration opportunities; business services discounts through a purchasing consortium; and access to the organization’s talent network for recruiting.

Commenting on joining BioNTX, Dean Hart, CEO of RS BioTherapeutics said, “We are thrilled to join BioNTX’s strong bioscience and healthcare innovation community. Their extensive network and resources will help us recruit top talent and accelerate our research and development efforts as we work to bring novel therapies to patients in need.”

Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX added, “We are excited to welcome RS BioTherapeutics to BioNTX. Their mission to develop innovative therapeutics complements the goals of our members who are actively working to advance the field of biotechnology and improve patient outcomes.”

More information on BioNTX can be found at https://www.biontx.org/.         

About RS BioTherapeutics
RS BioTherapeutics’ mission is to harness the therapeutic power of cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life-changing medicines. RS BioTherapeutics’ first investigational compound (RSBT-001) is a patent-pending, semi-synthetic cannabidiolic acid complex in development as an alternative to corticosteroids in addressing exacerbation and preventing progression of both acute and chronic pulmonary inflammation related to respiratory diseases including COPD, SARS-COV-2, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Bronchitis, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. RS BioTherapeutics is targeting an IND filing for RSBT-001 in early 2025.

Media Contact:
David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services for RS BioTherapeutics, (312) 780-7204, [email protected]

Related Stories

Ebix Europe Welcomes New Era for Competitive London Market Electronic Placement with the Launch of “PlacingHub”

Hypercharge Announces Participation in EV Charging Launch Event in Devon, Alberta and Re-Filing of Offering Document

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Intent to Repurpose its GPU Assets Based on AI Demand

Pagaya’s Centralized AI-Powered Network Facilitates Credit Union’s Access to Capital from Leading Alternative Investment Firms

Domo Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Consonance Capital Partners Announces Partnership Promotions

You may have missed

The Key to Success: Why Internal Communications is Critical for Employee Experience

RS BioTherapeutics Joins BioNTX Bioscience and Healthcare Innovation Trade Organization

Ebix Europe Welcomes New Era for Competitive London Market Electronic Placement with the Launch of “PlacingHub”

Hypercharge Announces Participation in EV Charging Launch Event in Devon, Alberta and Re-Filing of Offering Document

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Intent to Repurpose its GPU Assets Based on AI Demand

error: Content is protected !!