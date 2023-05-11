Sphere 3D Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Updates

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2023) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (“Sphere 3D” or the “Company”), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, today reported financial results for the first quarter of FY 2023 ended March 31, 2023. The Company is also providing results of its Bitcoin Mining Operation and operational updates.

2023 First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Revenue increased by $1.6 million, to $3.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company mined 110.25 Bitcoin in during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company ended the quarter with 446 PH/s.

3,900 miners began hashing in May with an additional 6,500 expected in the next 60 days.

CFO Comments

“As we bring exahash online, growing our revenue, we are simultaneously reducing our cost structure. We have made great strides and are well positioned in 2023,” said Kurt Kalbfleisch, CFO.

Hashrate Update

Sphere 3D had approximately 0.45 EH/s hashing at March 31, 2023, with a total of 1.5 EH/s expected to be hashing in 60 days.

Bitcoin Asset and Value

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had Bitcoin holdings of 22.0 with a market value of $0.6 million.

First Quarter FY 2023 Financial Results:

Bitcoin production during the first quarter of 2023 was 110.25 coins, compared to 18.15 coins for the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue was $3.0 million, compared to $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 114%.

Operating costs and expenses for the quarter were $6.8 million, compared to $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, a reduction of 59%.

Other income (expense), net, for the period totaled $0.3 million, compared to $0.5 million, net, of other income, for the first quarter of 2022.

Digital mining revenue for the first quarter was $2.5 million, compared to $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 257%.

Depreciation and amortization was $1.0 million, compared to $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss from operations was $3.5 million, or a net loss of $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss from operations of $14.6 million, or a net loss of $0.23 per share, for the first quarter of 2022.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a net carbon-neutral cryptocurrency miner with decades of proven enterprise data-services expertise. The Company is growing its industrial-scale digital asset mining operation through the capital-efficient procurement of next-generation mining equipment and partnering with best-in-class data center operators. Sphere 3D is dedicated to increasing shareholder value while honoring its commitment to strict environmental, social, and governance standards. For more information about the Company, please visit Sphere3D.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: (Unaudited) Digital mining revenue $ 2,524 $ 747 Service and product revenue 502 625 Total revenues 3,026 1,372 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of digital mining revenue 1,965 355 Cost of service and product revenue 298 359 Sales and marketing 274 231 Research and development 270 114 General and administrative 3,471 8,969 Depreciation and amortization 1,025 6,364 Realized gain on sale of digital assets (633 ) (3 ) Impairment of digital assets 96 91 Total operating expenses 6,766 16,480 Loss from operations (3,740 ) (15,108 ) Other income (expense): Interest income and other, net 251 461 Net loss (3,489 ) (14,647 ) Less: Non-controlling interest – income 16 – Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (3,505 ) $ (14,647 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 72,042,612 63,841,403

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,713 $ 1,337 Digital assets, net 590 1,695 Other current assets 3,030 7,252 Total current assets 6,333 10,284 Property and equipment, net 30,534 34,259 Intangible assets, net 9,066 9,477 Funds held in trust account 10,576 10,297 Other assets 18,393 18,699 Total assets $ 74,902 $ 83,016 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities $ 5,140 $ 6,200 Other long-term liabilities 5,557 5,784 Total temporary equity 34,532 36,467 Total shareholders’ equity 29,673 34,565 Total liabilities, temporary equity, and shareholders’ equity $ 74,902 $ 83,016

