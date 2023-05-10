Symbiont.io Pursues Sale of Assets

Company now accepting bids for asset purchase

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Symbiont.io, a technology pioneer solving complex global finance problems using enterprise blockchain solutions that was formed in 2013, announced the company is soliciting offers for a sale of its assets. The company’s chief restructuring officer (CRO) is permitted under her order of appointment to consummate the sale and is currently accepting bids, with the sale to be finalized likely by early June.

The New York-based company filed for bankruptcy protection on December 1, 2022, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York. On March 31, 2022, Symbiont retained Huron Consulting Services LLC and Laura Marcero was appointed CRO.

The assets to be sold in the liquidation process include all intellectual property, technology, and physical equipment.

For more information about Symbiont’s assets, contact Laura Marcero, chief restructuring officer, via email at [email protected]. Interested parties are encouraged to submit bids by 5pm prevailing Eastern Time on May 18, 2023.

About Symbiont

Symbiont, which was formed in 2013, is a leading technology company focused on solving complex global finance problems using a novel enterprise blockchain solution. An early pioneer of smart contracts and distributed ledger technologies, Symbiont’s Assembly™ blockchain is the first enterprise platform developed to remove operational friction from the life cycle of financial instruments, while enabling real-time data sharing with optimal security and privacy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” estimates,” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and statements provided herein about Symbiont.io or the beliefs and expectations of Huron Consulting Services LLC are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Symbiont.io and Huron Consulting Services LLC do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Laura Marcero



Chief Restructuring Officer



[email protected]