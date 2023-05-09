transport logistic Southeast Asia bringing the global industry together at the number one logistics hotspot

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Messe München is hosting the first multimodal logistics trade fair in Singapore, the transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia. Running from November 1 to 3, 2023, the event will be the most influential meeting place for logistics, mobility, IT, and supply chain management in Southeast Asia. Singapore, which took the top spot among the 179 countries in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI), is leading the way, but the ASEAN countries as a whole are also gaining importance as strategic logistics hubs both now and in the future.

The LPI ranking gave Singapore the best scores in the quality of logistics services, competence and infrastructure categories. With its favorable geographical and geopolitical location on the Strait of Malacca, the city-state is home to one of the world’s most important transshipment hubs with its port. Handling a good 37 million TEU, Shanghai was the only port that was more successful last year. The Tuas Port, which was opened last year, is currently creating 65 million TEU of additional capacity. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most important markets for air freight, as well. Overall, ASEAN countries are catching up with China, the largest consumer market and production location. These countries are also considered reliable partners from a strategic geopolitical perspective.

“Singapore is the gateway to the greater Southeast Asia region and the most dynamic and exciting hotspot for transport and logistics right now. Many global companies are already active here, and many more want to come to reap the rewards of the attractive conditions. By offering transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia, we are creating a platform for shippers and transport and logistics service providers to develop and expand their business in the region. We are experiencing great interest in our new trade fair across all modes of transport,” remarks Michael Wilton, Managing Director of MMI Asia, Messe München’s regional subsidiary.

Messe München organizes leading global events for the transport, logistics, and air freight industries. transport logistic Southeast Asia is the latest in a series of flagship fairs that include India (Mumbai), China (Shanghai), Turkey (Istanbul), South Africa (Johannesburg), the U.S. (Miami), and the world’s largest logistics event in Munich (Germany).

About MMI Asia Pte. Ltd

A full subsidiary of Messe München GmbH, MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of Messe München’s world leading brands to the Southeast Asia market. transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian editions are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd.

Messe München

Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkey. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, and with around 70 representatives abroad for more than 100 countries, Messe München has a truly global presence.

