UPDATE — Lightspeed’s Newest Release of its Flagship Restaurant Platform Reimagines How US Customers Run Their Front-Of-House Operations

Lightspeed Restaurant now drives more efficiencies in hospitality thanks to streamlined ordering and payments on smartphone devices, Advanced Insights, Intelligent Tip Management, advanced APIs, and robust offline capabilities

MONTREAL, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants and restaurateurs around the world announced today the release of the latest version of its powerful restaurant solution: the Next Generation of Lightspeed Restaurant . This update, now available in the United States, revolutionizes restaurant operations by offering faster ordering and payments options on smartphones and by leveraging the power of data.

New functionalities include:

‘Pay at Table’ – Uniquely designed by Lightspeed, this simplifies group dining with smart and easy check splitting

– Uniquely designed by Lightspeed, this simplifies group dining with smart and easy check splitting ‘Tap to Pay’ on iOS – Increases table turns by transforming every smartphone into a payment terminal

– Increases table turns by transforming every smartphone into a payment terminal ‘Scan and Pay’ – Boosts order value by allowing guests to order or close a check themself

– Boosts order value by allowing guests to order or close a check themself Self-serve Capital – Helps restaurants fund their next stage of growth

– Helps restaurants fund their next stage of growth Tip Management – Builds staff loyalty with great tip management

– Builds staff loyalty with great tip management Enhanced APIs – Gives access to data to customize the Lightspeed experience

– Gives access to data to customize the Lightspeed experience Advanced Insights – Unlocks a previously unavailable layer of business intelligence

“We are helping US restaurants reimagine the way they run their front of house operations, not only to improve efficiency but to help drive additional revenue and change the guest experience for the better,” says Peter Dougherty, GM of Hospitality at Lightspeed. “Lightspeed is on a mission to radically change the restaurant industry, empowering restaurant operators with real-time insights at their fingertips.”

Streamline Ops to Serve Customers Faster

Lightspeed Restaurant helps business owners optimize their time so that they can spend more of it focused on their customers.

The speed of the Lightspeed Restaurant platform means orders from the server to the back of house staff are on average 40% faster* than the competition.

Improvements to how customers order and pay thanks to the seamless experiences offered with ‘Pay at Table’, ‘Tap to Pay’, and ‘Scan and Pay’ means restaurant operators can say goodbye to unnecessary waiting as guests dine, order, and pay – all from their seat.

Tip Management means that operators can maximize server earnings with intelligent tip suggestion and reporting.

Enhanced APIs means that external systems can easily integrate into the platform allowing for real-time inventory management.

A strong offline mode ensures business continuity, even without internet connectivity.

Access to Capital

In the current challenging economic environment, restaurant operators are looking for more options to secure funds. Lightspeed Capital is now easier to access thanks to self-serve Capital embedded within the platform. Qualified restaurant owners can now easily get connected to Lightspeed’s merchant cash advances via in-app functionalities.

Harnessing the Power of Advanced Insights

Lightspeed Restaurant is an industry-leading, lightning-fast solution that offers comprehensive, data-driven insights to help businesses navigate the complex landscape of restaurant operations. Exclusive features include:

Server Performance : Empower staff with feedback that improves services and boost earnings through performance insights.

: Empower staff with feedback that improves services and boost earnings through performance insights. Menu Performance: Use data to discover the dishes that keep customers coming back by using a proprietary data matching algorithm to link customer preferences to their profile.

Use data to discover the dishes that keep customers coming back by using a proprietary data matching algorithm to link customer preferences to their profile. Time Optimization: Make data-backed staffing decisions to drive peak efficiency.

Make data-backed staffing decisions to drive peak efficiency. Logbook: Keep a finger on the pulse of restaurant operations, even when you’re not there, by automating and connecting restaurant staff together across shifts with a virtual log book.

Lightspeed powers the world’s best restaurants, including: Daniel Boulud Group (NYC), Atomic Hospitality Group (Chicago), Alinea Group (Chicago), Canlis (Seattle), Big Mamma (Europe), Kei (Paris) and Maybe Sammy (Sydney), and is now available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Australia.

Dive into the transformative features of Lightspeed Restaurant on our website, or to witness its powerful capabilities, see www.lightspeedhq.com/pos/restaurant .

* Based on internal testing in August 2022 of industry peer check management and other workflows. Lightspeed Restaurant POS requires on average 40% fewer clicks for completing check splitting, discounting and other basic POS workflows than certain industry-leading POS systems in North America. Results outside such internal testing could vary depending on location and other factors

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors.

