Veritasi Homes Listed on Financial Times Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023

Lagos, Nigeria–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2023) – Veritasi Homes, a leading Nigerian real estate development company, has been recognised by Financial Times in the annual ranking of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies of 2023, focused on identifying top performers in Africa’s private sector. This ranking places Veritasi Homes as the only Nigerian real estate company in Africa to make the list.

The company has accomplished this feat by catering to the needs of over 1,000 clients with world-class homes, despite the adverse business climate. Veritasi’s tremendous revenue growth is evident as the company, earlier in the year, became the first indigenous real estate company to earn an international B/Stable rating from Scope Ratings, Europe.

The list of Africa’s fastest-growing companies, compiled by Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, a research and database company, highlights advanced, modern, and thriving businesses in Africa fueling the global economy in the 21st century. It showcases the growth of private companies across different sectors, offering a brief overview of the corporate landscape where technology, Fintech, and other businesses have had to adapt to a significantly challenging environment.

Veritasi Homes has developed a real estate portfolio spanning nine developments. The developments include five luxury residential constructs, Camberwall Advantage 1-5; two affordable housing projects, Camberwall Court 1 and 2; and two site and services projects, ITUNU Residential and ITUNU CITY, to mention a few, within five years of existence.

Nola Adetola, the Chief Executive Officer, commenting happily about the ranking, said, “I can recall when we started in 2017; it took us a few months to get our first set of clients. But now, Veritasi Homes caters to over 1,000 clients with our various mega projects spanning Lekki, all the way down to Aiyetoro, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. We are proud to receive another global recognition. The announcement is huge for us. Despite our economic challenges, it reflects our team’s hard work, sweat, and innovative skills. As we celebrate this accolade, expect more from Veritasi Homes.”

Tobi Yusuff, Partner at Veritasi Homes, shared his thoughts following the announcement by Financial Times: “The recognition we have received from Financial Times for the 2023 ranking has us as the only Nigerian real estate company of the 100 companies ranked. The ranking reinforces our belief in excellence and the team’s effort in building the future of Africa’s real estate. As this ranking highlights our diligence, we are further committed to excellence and quality build across our projects.”

Veritasi Homes have established a reputation as a frontier of quality, innovation and technology in the Nigerian real estate space. Veritasi Homes will expand its footprint across Africa in the coming years to serve new markets.

