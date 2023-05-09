Verizon continues to upgrade Des Moines’ best network

Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show Verizon customers have the best network experience in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Des Moines, IA. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades in Des Moines include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses. Specifics on the upgrades include:

Engineers in Des Moines have been quickly deploying 5G Ultra Wideband throughout the area. Currently, 70% of cell sites that serve the Des Moines area have 5G Ultra Wideband service. That coverage has been expanded recently with the addition of a new macro cell site in North Ankeny which serves the northern part of one of the fastest growing suburbs in the US around NW 118th Ave and NW 16th ST. Later this year, engineers will turn up new cell sites in Waukee, which is another fast growing suburb, as well as one between Ankeny and Des Moines. Customers in these areas will be able to experience the speed and security of 5G Ultra Wideband service with these new cell sites.

In addition to adding more 5G service using C-band spectrum, Verizon is also deploying 5G service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity. 5G using mMWave spectrum is available in Downtown and northern Des Moines, parts of Des Moines west, the suburbs of West Des Moines, Urbandale and Clive. Verizon engineers have just recently added two mmWave sites in the city of Clive.

Des Moines’s exceptional 5G coverage uses a combination of mmWave spectrum and Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum . Verizon engineers have been limited to using 100 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Des Moines will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Des Moines. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Des Moines area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

“Whether our customers are enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through one of our home internet products or using our service in Des Moines for small business or enterprise applications, we know customers count on us,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our team has been working hard in Des Moines to deliver these results, and we are not slowing down.”

With these and other technology advancements on Verizon’s network, customers are able to use more data in more ways. This multi-service network powers:

Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices that do very little networking and stay in place,

smartphones with infinite opportunities to use data in a highly mobile environment,

home and business internet which provides connectivity via the wireless network for homes, offices and retail environments, and

complex solutions like Augmented Reality or enterprise real-time video and data analysis that require massive computing capabilities.

As 5G technology advances and is even more widely adopted by consumers the variety of solutions that will use Verizon’s network will continue to evolve as well.

Des Moines, IA customers have the best experience on Verizon’s network

The recent network upgrades have led to customers having the best experience on the Verizon network in Des Moines, IA, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Des Moines, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but also is unbeaten in the categories of accessibility, reliability, speed, and data, text and call performance. Today’s results show great speeds for Verizon customers in Des Moines with Verizon’s median download speed increasing a remarkable 288% and upload speeds increasing 50% since last year* in the market and peak download speeds of up to 537 Mbps.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Des Moines, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Des Moines area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Des Moines area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees) for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Des Moines RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services, which are available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.