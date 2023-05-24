Web3 GameFi Platform PlayMining Developing New X-to-Earn Advertising Service ‘Answer-to-Earn’

The Web3 gaming innovators are evolving the common ‘Play-to-Earn’ model to an “Answer-to- Earn” promotional survey service that companies can use to promote their brands to GameFi players

New X-to-Earn Web3 Ad Service in Development Answer-to-Earn: A new ‘X-to-Earn Web3 ad service on the PlayMining GameFi platform that allows companies to distribute short survey quizzes to advertise their brand. Users who answer a quiz can win DEAPcoin cryptocurrency tokens in return.

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), a Singapore-based global GameFi company, has announced the development of a new “Answer to Earn” Web3 advertising service on the PlayMining GameFi platform. The new initiative will allow companies to promote their brands via surveys and quizzes—users, in turn, will earn cryptocurrency and NFT rewards by answering the questions. DEA is now recruiting companies to participate in the Proof of Concept (PoC), with plans to complete the PoC by Q3 2023 and launch the service within the 2023 fiscal year.

“Answer to Earn is a natural evolution of the Play to Earn (P2E) reward mechanism common across the GameFi industry,” said DEA co-founder and co-CEO Naohito Yoshida . “But we are also designing our ‘X to Earn’ system to be even more approachable than traditional GameFi, as users will not need to have any pre-existing knowledge about Web3, blockchain or crypto wallets. Users can now answer quiz and survey questions to earn!”

The service will be very straightforward to use. Once logged in, users can easily select a quiz category and answer a set of simple questions in very little time. Upon completion of each quiz, they will be rewarded with DEAP Tickets, which can be used to enter a lottery. Lucky lottery winners will receive DEAPcoin ( $DEP ) cryptocurrency tokens as a prize. The process is demonstrated in the following video, along with a few examples of the kinds of questions users may be asked:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cN_9EQYBoww

The PlayMining Answer to Earn service will be available to a wide range of end-users—not only those registered on the PlayMining platform. DEA is collaborating with a variety of external partners to bring the service to a wider customer base. The first partner confirmed to participate in the PoC is Eole Inc., an online services company serving approximately 7 million people with their product “Rakuraku Renrakumou”, a Japanese app that consistently conducts surveys and delivers efficiently targeted advertising to carefully segmented users.

Companies interested in participating in the Answer to Earn PoC should contact DEA via the following form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScW_lpzqzmrWp_wwnFfOYoWU1rXhlvd3HxqhMMECuTVc1Ghew/viewform

Disrupting the Distressing Online Ads Industry

DEA is developing Answer to Earn to make advertising friendlier to the general public. Over 70 percent of people report they feel stressed out by internet advertising, according to a 2022 survey conducted by Yahoo Japan Corporation. This poses an obvious problem to online advertisers, who generally want to elicit the exact opposite reaction.

“Gamification and Web3 incentives can make ads a new form of income for more people,” said DEA CSO Tatsuya Kohrogi . “Advertising may be a ubiquitous online experience that’s here to stay, but standard internet ad models can be improved with Web3. We want to create more conscientious and useful ad experiences for our community of 2.7 million users on the PlayMining platform, and we want to share this as a service with other companies, too. Being in control of the information and preferences you provide to the platform and being rewarded a portion of the advertising fees for participating is a new model and opens up opportunities for users and advertisers.”

DEA also recently launched another advertising tech innovation in the form of “ Product Placement NFTs ”. This service allows companies to sell branded utility NFTs on the PlayMining NFT marketplaces, which players can buy and use in PlayMining P2E games. By incentivizing organic use of in-game branded content, the Product Placement NFTs help companies make their advertising campaigns a more pleasant experience as well.

A GameFi-for-Good Platform Built Around Social Impact

Innovating the advertising industry is just one of the latest ways DEA is actively striving to make an impact on society. With a vision to apply GameFi as a vehicle for social good in as many areas as they possibly can, the company pioneers many Web3 solutions to real-world problems and were featured in an Investing.com article for their commitment to “GameFi-for-Good.”

For example, PlayMining recently launched a new “ Impact NFT ” collection that enables people to donate to a charity just by playing games. Another project is in development to apply P2E incentives that reward people for helping to physically patrol and maintain aging public infrastructure in regions where utilities are underserviced. The company also engages in philanthropy and works hard to make their P2E games available to people in impoverished regions in Southeast Asia , who play games on the platform and earn cryptocurrency in their free time.

DEA also uses their platform to support independent content creators. Artists can publish NFTs on the PlayMining NFT markets and receive generous royalties—DEA has paid out more than SG$9 million in royalties to date. Independent game developers can also partner with DEA to launch their own NFT games or metaverse projects on PlayMining. In exchange, DEA allows them to incorporate DEAPcoin as a P2E reward in the game and monetize their IP through NFT sales.

The PlayMining GameFi platform has a rapidly growing catalog of P2E games, including Job Tribes , Cookin’ Burger , Menya Dragon Ramen , Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer . A sixth, Lost Archive + , is launching this month. DEAPcoin earned in PlayMining games can be spent on the PlayMining NFT marketplaces or traded on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Digital Entertainment Asse t

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games — also referred to as Play-and-Earn (P&E) games. DEA also operates the PlayMining gamefi platform, NFT marketplace and ‘Verse’ metaverse project as well as DEAPcoin ($DEP) — the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency (FSA) of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs — Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada — who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and displaying a deep understanding of NFT gaming.

About PlayMining

PlayMining is a GameFi and metaverse platform that empowers creators who would otherwise benefit very little in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, featuring an NFT Marketplace powered by the PlayMining DEAPcoin ($DEP), paired with an NFT gaming and Metaverse platform. Featuring both in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture much of the value they create, the PlayMining platform has 2.7 million users and a catalog of P&E game titles including Job Tribes, Cookin’ Burger, Menya Dragon Ramen, Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer, as well as the metaverse project Fujiwara Kamui Verse.

