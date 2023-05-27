The Bell Tower on 34th, a luxury wedding venue in Houston, near The Woodlands, has announced their new customizable packages for large wedding parties.

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2023) – The Bell Tower on 34th announced that they now offer event packages for wedding parties of over 175 guests, allowing clients to benefit from the private use of a large-capacity venue with different spaces for the ceremony, post-ceremony canapes and cocktails, and reception.

Wedding Venue In Houston, The Bell Tower on 34th, Launches Inclusive Packages

The Bell Tower on 34th explains that the new customizable wedding packages were introduced in response to the increasing popularity of large wedding parties. The historic Mediterranean hacienda-style wedding venue offers couples their choice of indoor and outdoor spaces, depending on their personal preferences, the number of guests, and the style of their wedding.

For those brides who want a ceremony with a view, they recommend their outdoor venues with a garden setting that can also be used for post-ceremony bridal photos. Then, The Bell Tower on 34th recommends large parties make use of their spacious master ballroom. The venue’s interiors with vintage-style marble floors, high ceilings, and grand staircases can also be used for the newlyweds’ photo session, as well as group photographs.

With their new wedding packages for large parties, The Bell Tower on 34th can offer brides an executive chef and catering team and an event planner and coordinator who can design the event including décor, florals, music, lighting, and more. Added package features for large weddings include valet parking and additional rooms for the bride to get ready in before the wedding.

Angela Nicholson Igo, the property’s VP/Director of Marketing and Advertising said, “The Bell Tower on 34th has the perfect space for stylish weddings and we now have plenty of room to accommodate those classic Texas-sized grand extravaganzas.”

