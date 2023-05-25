WNS Denali Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Procurement BPO & Transformation Consulting Services by ISG

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPM–WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that WNS Denali has been recognized for the third consecutive year as a ‘Leader’ in Procurement BPO Services and Transformation Consulting Services for large accounts by Information Services Group (ISG) in their April 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Global Quadrant report.

WNS Denali was named a Leader in Procurement BPO services based on its differentiated CPOTRAC procurement suite, strategic acquisitions, and strong technology and solution partner ecosystem. The CPOTRAC platform provides a comprehensive procurement solution, supporting client’s requirements across sourcing, contracts, procurement, and payments. In addition, the report highlights WNS’s new capabilities added in 2022 through the strategic acquisitions of The Smart Cube, a leader in platform-driven Research and Analytics (R&A) focused on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a leading European provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions. By combining the capabilities of WNS Denali, The Smart Cube, and OptiBuy with state-of-the-art third party technology tools and platforms, WNS is able to deliver end-to-end procurement solutions for its clients.

In the area of Transformation Consulting Services, WNS Denali was also recognized as a ‘Leader’ based upon its focused ability to transform procurement organizations, core operations, and proprietary data into strategic client business resources. The company was also cited for its transformative, end-to-end Supply Chain Management (SCM) services and its ability to acquire, analyze, and leverage market intelligence to further drive procurement transformation and client business growth.

“WNS Denali transforms procurement’s end-to-end ecosystem by combining deep domain knowledge, specialized talent, proprietary platforms, and state-of-the-art 3rd party technologies to deliver measurable outcomes for our clients. This recognition by ISG further strengthens our leadership in the procurement and supply chain space as we continue to drive digital-first business transformation for our clients,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS Denali’s strategic investments and ongoing improvements help it maintain and advance a very strong leadership position in procurement BPO and transformation services,” said Bruce Guptill, ISG

About WNS Denali

The Global 2000 across industries partner with WNS Denali to transform their procurement and supply chain functions and drive greater stakeholder value.

WNS Denali’s novel approach combines expert resources with leading digital technologies, merging human and artificial intelligence with innovation. WNS Denali enables clients to deliver on their business, financial and sustainability goals and outperform in their markets.

For more information, visit www.wnsdenali.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions, including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2023, WNS had 59,755 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide, including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram

