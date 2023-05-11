Worldwide Digital & Computational Pathology Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% p.a., Reaching $1.75B by 2028 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting LLC

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cancertesting–DeciBio Consulting LLC’s latest market report, “Digital & Computational Pathology Market Report 2023-2028,” states that the global digital pathology market, driven by continued use across pharma and increased use in clinical settings, is predicted to reach $1.75B by 2028.

The first edition of DeciBio’s digital and computational pathology (D&CP) report takes a comprehensive look at the global D&CP products and services market landscape, summarizing both present and future (2023-2028) use. Informed by a combination of primary research, secondary research, and proprietary DeciBio databases and tools, this report provides a quantitative and qualitative assessment of key segments (e.g., customer type, products and services, technology, application, geography, and therapeutic area). In addition, this report details market drivers (e.g., increased acceptance of slide scanners in the clinical setting), moderators (e.g., high cost of instruments and software), trends (e.g., interest in using image analysis and AI tools), and profiles of top players in the space.

Digital pathology (DP) refers to the digitization and digital interpretation of pathology slides, including slide scanning, as well as the use of image management systems, workflow software, image analysis and AI tools, and data storage. Computational pathology (CP) utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable analysis of morphological, single plex, and multiplex signatures. Biopharma has been the largest customer segment of D&CP to date, however, use in the clinic is growing, with widespread access to DP infrastructure in leading academic medical centers (AMCs) and reference labs, and growing adoption in mid-sized hospitals.

Report Details Research Methods Secondary research: analysis of quarterly and annual reports, earnings call transcripts, congress abstracts, company websites

Primary research: interviews with 33 digital pathology stakeholders across the U.S., EU, and ROW in small – large-sized hospitals, biopharma, CROs, reference labs, and academia; stakeholder survey with 81 users in the clinical digital pathology space

Proprietary Databases / Analysis: use of internal databases and tools (e.g., BioTrack, Dexter expert network) 2028 Market Size $1.75 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 15% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Market / Forecast Currency USD Report Coverage Market size, segmentation, and forecast; key market players and trends; assays and technologies; market drivers and moderators; competitive analysis Segments Covered Customer (AMC clinical, community hospital, large biopharma, small-mid biopharma, CROs / reference labs)

Products / services (scanners / image acquisition, image management software, image analysis software and algorithms, custom image analysis development services, other services)

Technology (H&E, IHC, IF, ISH, other)

Application (basic / discovery research & translational, clinical research, routine clinical diagnostic)

Therapeutic area (oncology, NASH, infectious disease, neurology, other)

Geography (U.S., Europe, Rest-of-the-World)

Learn more about DeciBio’s Digital & Computational Pathology Market Report 2023-2028: https://www.decibio.com/market-reports/digital-pathology-market-report

Digital Pathology Market Analysis:

Market Drivers

Emerging interest in the use of AI for image analysis, improvements in both hardware and software capabilities, as well as the realization of workflow efficiencies, will spur greater adoption of digital pathology and drive market growth. Pharma has driven a significant portion of the market to-date, which is expected to continue as they apply digital pathology tools toward companion diagnostic development and for patient selection in clinical trials. Clinical use is currently fragmented, providing a strong growth opportunity, as larger institutions expand their digitized pathology labs and new placements are made at small and mid-sized hospitals.

Market Moderators

Barriers persist to market entry and further development in the Digital Pathology field. Interoperability challenges across solutions from different providers make integration difficult, regardless of customer type, and limits scalability. Cost of implementation, coupled with a lack of specific reimbursement, will continue to gate access, especially in clinical settings. Lastly, a generational gap slows current adoption by senior pathologists, serving as a roadblock to widespread uptake.

About DeciBio:

DeciBio Consulting (www.decibio.com) is the leading strategy consulting, market intelligence, and SaaS firm dedicated to accelerating innovation in precision medicine.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, DeciBio serves a global base of clients and customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 healthcare corporations. DeciBio offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, voice-of-customer feedback, technology assessment, and commercial due diligence.

