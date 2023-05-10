Yieldstreet Appoints Ted Yarbrough As Chief Investment Officer

Former Citigroup executive brings nearly 30 years of alternative asset experience to the private market platform.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yieldstreet, the leading private market investing platform, today announced the appointment of Ted Yarbrough as its Chief Investment Officer.

Yarbrough brings to Yieldstreet nearly three decades of experience at Citigroup (NYSE: C) and its predecessor companies, holding a variety of leadership roles across the firm’s banking, markets, and lending businesses. During his tenure, he served as Chief Investment Officer of Global Spread Products, Global Head of Structured Finance, and most recently as Global Co-Head of Institutional Credit Management.

At Yieldstreet, Yarbrough will lead investment strategy across real estate, private equity, private credit, structured products, legal finance, art finance, managed funds, and more. He is tasked with driving investment growth, expanding Yieldstreet’s origination network, and developing innovative private market products of the future.

“I am delighted to have someone of Ted’s caliber and experience join Yieldstreet as Chief Investment Officer,” Yieldstreet President and Founder Michael Weisz said. “His leadership will help us accelerate Yieldstreet’s growth and further solidify our position as the leading multi-strategy private market investment platform in the marketplace.”

Of particular importance in today’s environment of economic uncertainty, Yarbrough will also spearhead the delivery of timely insights and education to Yieldstreet’s community of more than 420K members.

“I am thrilled to be joining Yieldstreet as Chief Investment Officer and look forward to contributing to the continued expansion of this innovative and market-leading platform,” Yarbrough said. “Having dedicated most of my career to the creation of alternative asset solutions for corporate and institutional clients, I am drawn to Yieldstreet’s mission to provide individual investors with a broad array of opportunities.”

Yarbrough joins Yieldstreet at a time of rapid growth. In 2023, the platform has surpassed $3.5B invested and $2B distributed to investors since its inception in 2015.1

About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet, the leading private market investing platform, has helped more than 420K members diversify their portfolios with alternative assets spanning real estate, private credit, legal finance, art, and more. The platform is differentiated by its 10 asset classes, institutional due diligence standards, strong track record, and seamless investor experience.

1. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns, or probability projections may not reflect actual future performance. All securities involve risk and may result in significant losses.

