ZAGENO Secures $33M Funding to Revolutionize Life Science Research Procurement

Cambridge, MA, May 25, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ZAGENO, the leading online marketplace for life science research products, announces the completion of a $33 million funding round. General Catalyst, the largest public pension fund in the United States, Grazia Equity, OakRidge Management Group, and a German investment house led this round, joined by existing investors Capnamic Ventures and HighSage Ventures.

This funding propels ZAGENO’s expansion in the United States and Europe, significantly enhancing the accessibility and affordability of life science research products. ZAGENO simplifies product discovery, experiment planning, and seamless purchasing from thousands of suppliers. The marketplace revolutionizes the scientific workflow, saving time and product costs. With a wide selection of quality products and verified suppliers, scientists benefit from competitive pricing fostered by the marketplace’s transparency and supplier choice.

“We’re thrilled to welcome new investors, including one of America’s most powerful shareholder bodies and global leader in the investment industry and a prominent German investment house, while enjoying continued support from General Catalyst and existing investors,” said Florian Wegener, CEO of ZAGENO. “This funding empowers scientists to focus on scientific value creation.”

ZAGENO’s online marketplace offers a vast selection of products and services, including laboratory equipment, consumables, chemicals, antibodies, and customized solutions. By providing scientists access to a network of verified suppliers, the ZAGENO platform enables informed purchasing decisions.

“ZAGENO is transforming the scientific research industry with its groundbreaking platform,” said Larry Bohn, Managing Partner at General Catalyst. “We proudly support their journey.”

“With this funding, ZAGENO is positioned to deliver even greater value to scientists worldwide,” emphasized Joe von Rickenbach, Chairman of the Board of ZAGENO. “Their innovative platform drives unmatched efficiency and cost savings.”

ZAGENO is primed for rapid growth and pioneering innovation in the scientific research industry with this new funding.

To learn more about ZAGENO, please visit www.zageno.com.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is a marketplace for life science research products. By revolutionizing how scientists discover, procure, and manage life science research products, ZAGENO supports researchers pursuing breakthroughs that improve our lives. With an extensive catalog, advanced search functionality, transparent pricing, and dedicated customer support, ZAGENO simplifies the research workflow and enables scientists to focus on groundbreaking discoveries. ZAGENO is a global company with offices in Cambridge, San Francisco, Berlin, and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.zageno.com.

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that invests in powerful, positive change that endures – for our entrepreneurs, our investors, our people, and society. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond to build companies that withstand the test of time. With offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York City, London, and Boston, the firm has helped support the growth of businesses such as: Airbnb, Deliveroo, Guild, Gusto, Hubspot, Illumio, Lemonade, Livongo, Oscar, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, and Warby Parker. For more: www.generalcatalyst.com.

