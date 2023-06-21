ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

21 JUNE 2023 at 10.15 EEST



570 000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 570 000 A shares have been converted into 570 000 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 21 June 2023.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 33,462,382 A shares and 107,671,896 B shares. The number of votes of the company’s shares is after the conversion 776,919,536.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson CFO Olli Huotari SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054

Publisher:

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.