Accumulus Synergy Appoints Jacques Mascaro as Chair of the Board

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accumulus Synergy (“Accumulus”), a nonprofit trade association working to address the global need for digital transformation within the life sciences – regulatory ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Jacques Mascaro as the new Chair of the Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Jacques Mascaro, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Regulatory Science, Strategy & Excellence at AstraZeneca, brings a wealth of experience and leadership expertise to the role. Dr. Mascaro has more than 30 years of global life sciences experience covering Research and Development functions and other responsibilities including innovation, digital transformation, diversity and sustainability. He is also a member of many groups including ESMO, ASCO, DIA, RAPS and the NY Academy of Sciences. This makes him well-positioned to help advance the Accumulus mission of accelerating critical therapies to patients around the globe. In his new role as Chair of the Board, Dr. Mascaro will work closely with the other Directors and members of the Accumulus Executive Leadership Team to ensure the continued success of the organization.

“As the industry pushes the boundaries of science, it is essential to recognize that the interactions and information exchange between regulators and the regulated have remained relatively unchanged,” commented Francisco Nogueira, Accumulus CEO. “Accumulus’s mission to accelerate the availability of therapies to patients is imperative and requires a paradigm shift from a document-centric mindset to a data-driven approach. Collaboration lies at the heart of this transformation, and as an ecosystem we must remain steadfast in our advocacy to reduce drug lag for patients around the world. I look forward to working with Jacques in this new capacity, along with the entire Board, to democratize the Accumulus Platform and achieve digital transformation.”

Dr. Mascaro said, “I am honored to take on the role of Chair of the Board for Accumulus. In the year since joining the Board, I have been continuously impressed by Accumulus’ vision and commitment to making a difference in the life sciences industry through regulatory innovation, and through partnering with all stakeholders globally. While I have seen a great deal of evolution in how we work over the past 30 years, the advancements in technology, security, and learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic provide us a new opportunity to transform how we bring innovative medicines to patients around the world.”

This appointment follows the resignation of founding Chair, Jeremy Chadwick, Ph.D., from Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Accumulus would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Chadwick for his exemplary service.

About Accumulus Synergy

Accumulus Synergy is a nonprofit trade association working on behalf of industry to address the global need for digital transformation. To help solve for this need, Accumulus is developing a transformative data exchange platform to enable enhanced collaboration and efficiency between life sciences organizations and health authorities worldwide. The Accumulus Platform aims to improve efficiencies in the regulatory process by leveraging advanced technology, including data science and AI, as well as tools for secure data exchange to improve patient safety, help reduce the cost of innovation, and ultimately bring patients safe and effective medicines faster. Accumulus is working with key stakeholders in the life sciences – regulatory ecosystem to build and sustain a platform that aims to meet regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry and manufacturing, and regulatory exchanges and submissions. Accumulus Synergy sponsors include Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Takeda. For more information, please visit www.accumulus.org.