Agra Ventures Announces Upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a company with diversified assets focused on the cannabis industry, announces that it will be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “AGM”) on July 21, 2023.

On May 30, 2023, the Company announced its intention to proceed with a consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its issued and outstanding voting common shares. The Consolidation is subject to shareholder approval and shareholders will be asked to approve the Consolidation at the Company’s AGM. This will change the Consolidation’s expected date of completion from on or around June 30, 2023, as previously indicated in the Company’s news release dated May 30, 2023, to on or around July 31, 2023.

There are expected to be 159,938,571 voting common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of June 16, 2023. Shareholders will receive one (1) post-consolidation voting common share for up to twenty-five (25) pre-consolidation voting common shares held by them. On a post-consolidated basis, the Company anticipates that there will be approximately 6,397,543 post-consolidation voting common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued by the Company under the Consolidation and any fraction will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The Company’s CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change upon completion of the Consolidation.

Additionally, the Company is proposing a name change (the “Name Change”). Further details of the Name Change will be provided in a future news release. The Company’s symbol “AGRA” is expected to remain the same at this time, but may also change pursuant to the Name Change and subject to the availability of a stock symbol that is appropriate in relation to the Name Change.

Upon receipt of shareholder approval, the Consolidation and Name Change will also be subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Notwithstanding shareholder approval, the Board of Directors may, in their sole discretion, revoke the resolutions approving the share consolidation and change of corporate name at any time prior to their implementation.

Shareholders of record on June 16, 2023 are entitled to vote at the AGM and will receive management’s information circular and related materials which will also be available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com in due course.

