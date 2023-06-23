Applied Value Group Announces the Acquisition of ES Solar, a New Platform Investment.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Value Group, an Investment, Management Consulting and Social Impact group, is excited to announce its acquisition of ES Solar, Utah’s largest residential and commercial solar and battery installer.

With operations in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, ES Solar has cemented itself as a market leader and boasts a unique specialization in energy storage, with over 90% of installs featuring a battery. With its focus on cutting-edge technologies, premier partnerships, and exceptional customer service, ES Solar continues to contribute to the advancement of clean energy deployment.

“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of ES Solar,” stated Bruce Grant, Executive Chairman of Applied Value Group. “ES Solar has demonstrated tremendous growth, and we can’t wait to help further accelerate their journey.” Maximillian Sultan, a Partner with Applied Value Group, added “We were extremely impressed with the quality of ES Solar’s management team and culture. ES Solar’s agility will allow the company to continually improve its market position”. Ryan Huff, Applied Value’s Consulting CEO, commented, “The residential storage industry is projected to grow by over 30% per year, and ES Solar has proven they are uniquely positioned to capture a significant part of that growth.”

The existing ES Solar team, led by CEO Chris Loock and COO Jeff Dimond, will remain in place, leveraging their expertise to collaborate closely with Applied Value Group’s resources. Through this partnership, ES Solar aims to expand into new markets, launch new products, and strengthen its leading position in its existing locations.

Chris Loock, CEO of ES Solar, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Applied Value Group. This strategic partnership not only strengthens our position in our core markets but also enables our ability to rapidly expand into other geographies. Jeff Dimond, ES Solar’s COO, said “This will further the adoption of clean energy by accelerating the deployment of residential and commercial solar and storage systems.”

About Applied Value Group: Founded in 1997 by Executive Chairman Bruce Grant, Applied Value Group is a global Investments, Management Consulting and Social Impact group. With decades of experience growing and transforming organizations through hands-on value creation, group companies leverage Applied Value’s consulting resources to accelerate growth and implement operational improvements. Applied Value Group has made more than 50 total investments across industries, and has offices in New York, Miami, Stockholm, Istanbul, and Shanghai.

www.appliedvaluegroup.com

About ES Solar: ES Solar was founded in 2009 by co-founders Chris Loock and Jeff Dimond. It is one of the most experienced and the largest Solar Electric Contractors in Utah. Offering customized renewable energy systems, with a specialization in battery storage solutions with solar for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Focusing on cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, ES Solar helps clients harness the power of solar energy to reduce their environmental impact and achieve energy independence.

www.essolar.com

