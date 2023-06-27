ATCC Announces New Award from BARDA to Further Support its Medical Countermeasures Clinical Studies Network

ATCC will serve as a centralized facility to support the storage and distribution of clinical samples and investigational products for BARDA.

MANASSAS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced a Task Order award with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a component of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). As part of this award, ATCC, a member of BARDA’s Clinical Studies Network (CSN), operates the CSN’s Biological Specimen and Investigational Product (BSIP) storage facility and provides centralized services, storage and distribution of its clinical samples and investigational products across BARDA-supported studies.





“Since 2020, ATCC has been a partner in BARDA’s Clinical Study Network using demonstrated best practices for the safe and secure management of biological specimens,” said Raymond H. Cypess, D.V.M., Ph.D., chairman and CEO of ATCC. “This award is another example of our ongoing support for medical countermeasures development to protect public health and safety.”

This task order is specific to storing biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) select agents and non-select agent materials for BARDA under the Biological Specimen and Investigational Product (BSIP) program. ATCC will coordinate all tasks for chain-of-custody monitoring and specimen handling, including collection, receipt, storage, inventory, retrieval, packaging, distribution, and disposition of these highly pathogenic agents and toxins, which have the potential to pose a severe threat to the public or animal health.

“We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with BARDA through this task order,” said Joseph Leonelli, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, and General Manager of ATCC Federal Solutions. “As the premier biological materials and information resource and standards organization, we are committed to supporting critical government clinical studies aimed at developing medical countermeasures to improve the health and safety of our country.”

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; BARDA, under Task Order Number 75A50123F33007 under Contract Number 75A50120D00013.

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data for academia, industry, and government. With a history of scientific contributions spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data and is a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, partnerships, and people provide the global scientific community with credible, advanced model systems to support complex research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, and a research and technology center of excellence in Gaithersburg, Maryland. To learn more, visit atcc.org.

