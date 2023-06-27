Awakn Life Sciences Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 27, 2023) – Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (the “Company“), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held earlier today.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

fixing the number of directors of the Company at five (5) each of the following nominees was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Anthony Tennyson 5,655,039

(99.90%) 5,307

(0.10%) Stephen Page 5,655,146

(99.90%) 5,200

(0.10%) George Scorsis 5,655,039

(99.90%) 5,307

(0.10%) John Papastergiou 5,655,239

(99.90%) 5,107

(0.10%) Paul Carter 5,655,239

(99.90%) 5,107

(0.10%)

the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and the adoption of the Company’s omnibus long-term incentive plan.

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

